Boulder County reports 66 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Wednesday reported 66 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.
To date, Boulder County Public Health reported that there have been a total of 19,762 cases. The death toll remained at 250 people. As of Tuesday, there were 16 people in Boulder County hospitals due to COVID-19. There have been a total of 645 residents hospitalized due to the virus. The seven-day weekly average percent positivity is 3.7%.
The University of Colorado Boulder reported on its online coronavirus dashboard that there were four positive test results found during testing on Tuesday. There were also 88 diagnostic tests and 2,452 monitoring tests completed. Three on-campus isolation spaces were in use, which is 1% of the university’s isolation reserve. Since Jan. 4, there have been 418 positive results; 56,826 monitoring tests and 7,269 diagnostic tests.
In the Boulder Valley School District, there are 20 active cases and 270 quarantines among 244 students and 26 staff members, according to the district’s online dashboard.
The St. Vrain Valley School District reported 24 active cases among 23 students and one staff member. Throughout the school year, there have been 956 cases among 713 students and 243 staff.
Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 445,338 cases. There have been 6,131 deaths due to COVID-19. The state reported a total of 6,049 deaths among cases. There have been 24,261 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, there have been 2,656,831 people tested.
Boulder Valley School District cases, quarantines
BVSD elementary schools
- Birch: 1 active case; 20 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Columbine: 2 active cases; 19 students and 1 staff member quarantined
- Ryan: 2 active cases; 54 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- University Hills: 1 active case; 21 students and 1 staff member quarantined
BVSD middle schools
- Angevine: 1 active case; 6 students quarantined
- Louisville: 1 active case; 1 student quarantined
- Southern Hills: 1 active case; 7 students and 6 staff quarantined
BVSD high schools
- Boulder: 1 active case; 32 students quarantined
- Fairview: 2 active cases; 13 students and 4 staff members quarantined
- Monarch: 1 active case; 14 students and 1 staff member quarantined
BVSD athletics
- Boulder High School Athletics: 1 active case; 28 students and 2 staff members quarantined
- Broomfield High School Athletics: 2 active cases; 20 students and 1 staff member quarantined
Other:
- Ed Center: 1 active case; 1 staff member quarantined
- Maintenance: 1 active case; 5 staff members quarantined
- Monarch PK8: 1 active case
- Peak to Peak: 1 active case; 9 students and 1 staff member quarantined
St. Vrain Valley School District cases
SVVSD elementary schools
- Centennial: 1 student case
- Fall River: 2 student cases
- Hygiene: 1 student case
- Longmont Estates: 3 student cases
- Mead: 2 student cases
- Red Hawk: 4 student cases
SVVSD middle schools
- Longs Peak: 2 student cases
SVVSD high schools
- Erie: 2 student cases
- Mead: 2 student cases
- Silver Creek: 1 student case
- Skyline: 1 student case
Other:
- Soaring Heights PK-8: 2 student cases
- Central administration: 1 staff case