Boulder County reports 66 new coronavirus cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Wednesday reported 66 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

To date, Boulder County Public Health reported that there have been a total of 19,762 cases. The death toll remained at 250 people. As of Tuesday, there were 16 people in Boulder County hospitals due to COVID-19. There have been a total of 645 residents hospitalized due to the virus. The seven-day weekly average percent positivity is 3.7%.

The University of Colorado Boulder reported on its online coronavirus dashboard that there were four positive test results found during testing on Tuesday. There were also 88 diagnostic tests and 2,452 monitoring tests completed. Three on-campus isolation spaces were in use, which is 1% of the university’s isolation reserve. Since Jan. 4, there have been 418 positive results; 56,826 monitoring tests and 7,269 diagnostic tests.

In the Boulder Valley School District, there are 20 active cases and 270 quarantines among 244 students and 26 staff members, according to the district’s online dashboard.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported 24 active cases among 23 students and one staff member. Throughout the school year, there have been 956 cases among 713 students and 243 staff.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported 445,338 cases. There have been 6,131 deaths due to COVID-19. The state reported a total of 6,049 deaths among cases. There have been 24,261 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million people, there have been 2,656,831 people tested.

Boulder Valley School District cases, quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Birch: 1 active case; 20 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Columbine: 2 active cases; 19 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Ryan: 2 active cases; 54 students and 2 staff members quarantined

University Hills: 1 active case; 21 students and 1 staff member quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Angevine: 1 active case; 6 students quarantined

Louisville: 1 active case; 1 student quarantined

Southern Hills: 1 active case; 7 students and 6 staff quarantined

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 1 active case; 32 students quarantined

Fairview: 2 active cases; 13 students and 4 staff members quarantined

Monarch: 1 active case; 14 students and 1 staff member quarantined

BVSD athletics

Boulder High School Athletics: 1 active case; 28 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Broomfield High School Athletics: 2 active cases; 20 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Other:

Ed Center: 1 active case; 1 staff member quarantined

Maintenance: 1 active case; 5 staff members quarantined

Monarch PK8: 1 active case

Peak to Peak: 1 active case; 9 students and 1 staff member quarantined

St. Vrain Valley School District cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Centennial: 1 student case

Fall River: 2 student cases

Hygiene: 1 student case

Longmont Estates: 3 student cases

Mead: 2 student cases

Red Hawk: 4 student cases

SVVSD middle schools

Longs Peak: 2 student cases

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 2 student cases

Mead: 2 student cases

Silver Creek: 1 student case

Skyline: 1 student case

