Boulder to research University Hill solutions

Boulder City Council late Tuesday night gave the informal approval necessary for city staff to begin researching solutions that might prevent another out-of-control gathering on University Hill.

However, before any official work begins, Interim City Manger Chris Meschuk and City Attorney Tom Carr said they planned to scope the project and then return with an idea of a timeline and some potential work that might need to be pushed or rearranged in order to prioritize this project.

Either way, the city intends to lean on the work of the Hill Revitalization Working Group, which formed in 2015, as it moves forward.

Councilmembers Rachel Friend and Mark Wallach took the lead when the pair last week shared that they intend to request the nod of five. While this permits staff to begin researching ideas, it doesn’t guarantee a specific timeline.

The two City Council members provided a number of potential suggestions, including better enforcement of the city’s current codes or new ordinances.

Friend acknowledged that the problems that led to hundreds gathering, largely without masks, on University Hill on March 6 are not new and that the outdoor party that turned destructive was not a surprise to many Hill residents. Instead, she said, it’s an escalation and a culmination of what they frequently experience.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.