Surna inks dehumidifier partnership with Anden

Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), a Boulder-based manufacturer of growhouse equipment for the cannabis industry, is partnering with Anden Inc. to provide Surna clients with Anden industrial dehumidifying equipment.

Terms of the partnership were not disclosed.

“We are excited to partner with Anden,” Surna CEO Tony McDonald said in a statement. “It’s clear that customers in the CEA space are looking for high performance, affordable dehumidification for their facilities to thrive. With Anden, we’re providing our customers with the reliability and quality they require for their dehumidification needs no matter the size of the facility.”

