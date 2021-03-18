As the weather warms, live music makes its long-awaited return to Colorado

While multiple musicians and event organizers did an amazing job of providing virtual offerings to fans during the pandemic, nothing quite comes close to the magic that surfaces from sitting in a packed concert hall or standing shoulder-to-shoulder with thousands of fellow music lovers in an open field.

The deep reverberation of the bass or the chill-inducing effect that comes from a vocalist’s high notes just doesn’t hit the same when streaming from one’s residence.

Although we are not yet at the stage of being able to roam maskless at shows and dance — or mosh — with strangers, the promise of more live music awaits.

Folks Festival is set to return to Planet Bluegrass on August 6-8 and RockyGrass will commence on July 23- 25.

Organizers haven’t officially announced who will be taking the stage just yet, but fans can follow the breadcrumb trail that leads back to last year’s roster of would-be scheduled performers for an idea of what’s to come.

“We’ve been in touch with many of the artists from our 2020 lineups, so I expect we’ll see many of them on a Planet Bluegrass stage this summer,” said Executive Director Craig Ferguson. “Everyone’s plans are changing daily as we receive new information, but we feel optimistic about what we have lined up so far.”

The beloved Lyons venue is offering music fans a chance to revel in live shows ahead of its landmark festivals. On Saturday Chris Thile — of Nickel Creek and Punch Brothers — will play the main stage of Planet Bluegrass to kick off the Spring Grass Concert Series.

Saturday’s show — also featuring The Watergirls — has already sold out. However, the series promises at least 12 more events featuring Gasoline Lollipops and Bonnie and Taylor Sims on April 9, Keith Moseley & Friends with Arthur Lee Land on April 16, Leftover Salmon on May 6 and many others.

“We missed our festival family so much — the artists, the crew and all the Festivarians,” Ferguson said. “Spending these magical weeks together every single summer bonds us in a way nothing else can. But, the hardest part was a year without purpose and wondering when and how our team could again gather to distribute the music medicine. There isn’t a Zoom screen big enough to hold all the smiles and hugs we missed in 2020.”

Planet Bluegrass is also gearing up for a well-known fest returning to its other venue in Southwest Colorado this June.

“There will be a 2021 Telluride Bluegrass Festival in some form/size/duration,” Ferguson said. “We can’t reveal any details quite yet, but we’re working closely with the Town of Telluride and San Miguel County to formulate plans.”

In summer 2020, Bands on the Bricks transformed with the times. The long-running free event morphed into Bands Above the Bricks, a virtual series that featured livestream performances from artists — such as Foxfeather — from the rooftop of Museum of Boulder.

“Last year we wanted to give the community an opportunity to stay connected and Bands Above the Bricks was something we could offer,” said Anna Salim, vice president of marketing and events for Downtown Boulder. “For 2021, we may still explore a hybrid option where we will livestream a limited in-person concert based on the guidelines and restrictions.”

The series is set to tentatively run on Wednesdays from June 9-Aug. 11.

Prior to the pandemic, the 10-week series featured performances by Taylor Shae, Policulture, The Sweet Lillies, Hazel Miller Band and many others.

“We would hope to bring back some of the bands that were scheduled for our 2020 season,” Salim said. “It would be a great mix of fan favorites. Once any updates or decisions have been made, BandsontheBricks.com will be updated with the details.”

While the series will not likely return to the 1300 block of the Pearl Street Mall, organizers are determined to revive it at a new locale.

“All options are still being weighed at the moment,” Salim said. “We’re considering the option of moving from ‘Above the Bricks’ to ‘In Shell’ — partnering with the City of Boulder Parks & Recreation department on their ‘Arts in the Park’ activation of the Bandshell in Central Park this summer. No formal decisions have been made at this time.

Niwot’s free Rock and Rails series is also set to return in some form.

“Our committee has been meeting and we are hopeful that on some scale we are going to have live music on Thursday nights in Niwot,” said Alyson Varvel Bell, of ToolStudios, an agency that handles marketing for the series. “We are currently in flux waiting on Boulder County gathering restrictions to continue to update. We are putting an ad in our local Left Hand Valley Courier on April 1 to let people know where we are in our process.”

Longmont’s Downtown Summer Concert Series — that used to take place on 4th Avenue between Main and Kimbark streets — is presently on pause.

“With all the uncertainty around what guidelines will look like for events over the next few months — and much of our current focus being on supporting the downtown business community — we decided not to pursue street concerts in June or July this year,” said Colin Argys, marketing specialist and event coordinator for Longmont Downtown Development Authority.

Organizers are exploring the option to hold an outdoor concert or event in late August or September, but nothing has been confirmed.

“Over the past years, the Downtown Summer Concerts have had so many great nights featuring a wide range of local and regional talent,” Argys said. “There has been classic rock cover shows with Last Men on Earth and The Goonies, Rocky Mountain country soul with Longmont’s own Bonnie & The Clydes, salsa dance nights with Quemando and multiple packed houses — or streets rather — to see Face Vocal Band. We look forward to getting back out and dancing in the streets with our community again.”

BDT Stage will resume operations next month with cabaret concerts returning, starting with the high-energy dueling piano duet the Barton Brothers on April 2 and 3. Chris Collins’ legendary John Denver tribute show will run April 15-17. Powerhouse vocalists Anna High and Sheryl Renee will belt it out April 30 and May 1 in “Queens of Song.”

Last summer, The Colorado Music Festival — founded in 1976 — did an exceptional job of streaming virtual content to fans with behind-the-scene interviews and stirring performances.

“Most actors will tell you that their first love is the theater,” said Peter Oundjian, music director for Colorado Music Festival. “The immediacy and interaction with others is unlike anything else. Much as I loved putting together the 2020 virtual festival, the anticipation of playing for listeners in the here and now is unbelievably exciting.”

The festival returns to the venue of Chautauqua July 1-Aug. 7.

“More than anything I sense a feeling of gratitude that the live experience is just around the corner,” Oundjian said. “When one’s voice is stifled for a period of time, the appreciation of the whole experience is heightened.”

The festival will include a chamber series with renowned violinist Robert Mann and an entire week of original music by living composers.

Tickets for CMF go on sale April 20. More details will go live on the website on March 24.

Chautauqua is also planning on hosting a number of concerts that were postponed from last year.

Keb’ Mo’ is scheduled to perform on July 5. Cowboy Junkies on July 17, Indigo Girls on July 19 and The Jayhawks on Aug. 20 are just a few of the diverse artists coming to the historic landmark this summer.

“Our upcoming events webpage is live and being refreshed regularly with the latest updates to our schedule,” said Danny Cohen, public events manager for Colorado Chautauqua. “We’re very excited about welcoming guests and artists back to the auditorium and community house this year after an unfortunate year off.”

Boulder International Film Festival, an event normally held in late February or early March, is moving to Chautauqua on June 24-27.

While the multi-day event consistently hosted a series of musicians, this summer’s new destination brings even more opportunities to enjoy live sets from an array of artists.

“Music films have always been a huge hit at BIFF, so we wanted to extended that to offer live local music for our attendees,” said Kathy Beeck, BIFF’s co-founder. “Also, we were looking for a way to highlight local musicians, so that the many filmmakers who attend BIFF could be exposed to these talented local artists for their upcoming film projects.”

While no musicians are set just yet, interested artists can apply now to secure a potential slot.

“The applications are coming in through April 2 and our music selection committee will select artists by April 30,” Beeck said. “We have about 100 applications so far, all from Colorado musicians. They are coming in daily.”

Rock documentaries are always a part of the programming, in addition to a rotating selection of Colorado-based singer-songwriters and bands.

“One interesting fact is that for the official BIFF Singer-Songwriter Showcase, we have deliberately not had a single repeat performance in nine years,” said Lisa Bell, BIFF’s music and events producer. “The goal has always been to bring new talent to the BIFF audience, while at the same time connecting their music with the filmmaker community.”

Dechen Hawk, Lucas Wolf and Banshee Tree and are a few of the artists that have played BIFF throughout the years.

“Nathaniel Rateliff once played at the festival,” Bell said. “It was March 2015, five months before his album ‘Nathaniel Rateliff & The Night Sweats’ was released in August of that year. We knew him when.”

Those interested in performing at BIFF 2021 are encouraged to email their best online music link to Bell at lisa@biff1.com.

“The Colorado Sound 105.5 has been a sponsor of BIFF for many years as well and they are renowned for their focus on Colorado musicians, so they’ve been a part of the great music at BIFF as well and in getting the word out,” Beeck said.

With so many music fans being denied live shows in 2020, the events that do pop up often end up selling out in record time.

Tickets for Bluebird Music Festival, at Macky Auditorium Sept 25-26, are going fast. The lineup features Jeff Tweedy, Otis Taylor, Daniel Rodriquez, Jade Bird and others.

“We’re still unsure of when we’ll be reopening the Fox Theatre, but we are seeing many of our limited-capacity Boulder Theater shows sell out quickly, especially as national artists start to fill our roster a little more,” said Christian Hee, marketing director for Z2 Entertainment.

Sonic Bloom, the premier electronic music festival held at Hummingbird Ranch in southern Colorado is returning in June, but organizers are still in the process of finalizing details.

“I honestly have not been keeping up with festivals happening this summer,” Hee said. “But, I’d love to attend any local festivals that share they will be following safe COVID practices, especially if I’m vaccinated by then.”

Beanstalk, a festival held in Rancho Del Rio, in Bond, has already sold out its dates of June 25-27.

“We are very excited to return to Rancho after a summer off,” said Scott Hachey, founder of the fest and guitarist and singer of Boulder-based band Magic Beans. “Last year, we did some of the very first drive-in events in the country up in Fort Collins and that was special. However, nothing beat Rancho Del Rio so the idea of taking another year away from there was not in the game plan. We had to make it work. Luckily, Rancho had worked a new camping paradigm last summer for their rafting guests and it worked really well for them and kept everyone distanced and happy. So, we’re adopting that idea and adding a concert area with pods for sites to stay distanced.”

There are 25 total sites with 150 people allowed.

“It’ll be intimate and scaled back, but the vibes will be out of this world,” Hachey said. “Cannot wait. Tickets went on sale and sold out in one minute. People are ready to get back out there this summer in a safe way and we’re happy to provide a place to do it.”

Boulder Creek Fest, always a purveyor of free local music, is returning this summer with the new dates of July 16-18.

“Boulder Creek Festival has always been a Boulder-centric event, produced by and for the community,” said Jason Ornstein, president of Team Player Productions, a company that produces the fest in conjunction with the City Of Boulder. “We’re looking forward to celebrating the return of music and community performances at the Bandshell in a safe, thoughtful way. We’re honored to support the Boulder artists who enrich the community and provide them with an opportunity to do what they love most — perform live.”