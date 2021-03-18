GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder County Farmers Market opens April 3

Local News

Boulder County Farmers Market opens April 3

Leeks are shown at a stand at a Boulder County Farmers Market. (Boulder County Farmers Market)
Leeks are shown at a stand at a Boulder County Farmers Market. (Boulder County Farmers Market)
By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder County Farmers Market is kicking off its in-person market season on April 3 with the Boulder and Longmont Saturday markets, and will open additional locations and times later this spring and summer.

The Wednesday evening market in Boulder will begin on May 5, the Lafayette market is set to start in July and the Denver Union Station market will open on May 8, according to a news release.

Boulder County Farmer’s Market is continuing to offer customers the opportunity to reserve a shopping time, in addition to offering walk-up shopping. The Saturday markets in Boulder and Longmont will be open from 8 a.m. to 8:30 a.m. to serve groups vulnerable to COVID-19, including those over 65 years old. Curbside and delivery programs will continue throughout the year.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Katie Langford

More in Local News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Hydration Is Essential For Good Health

    Proper hydration is essential for good health. It boosts skin health, lubricates joints, and helps to circulate oxygen throughout your...
  2. Achilles Tendonitis Treatment

    Running is an excellent form of cardiovascular exercise—but you have to do it safely. It’s a fact: as many as...
  3. The Miracle Method Of Remodeling

    Is it a miracle, or Miracle Method? If your bathroom or kitchen needs a reboot, don’t remodel—refinish with Miracle Method...
  4. Take The Mystery Out Of Funeral Costs

    Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland has served the community since 2000 as a trusted funeral home in Northern Colorado. Families...
  5. Pet-Friendly Gated Community In Longmont

    Finding a pet-friendly apartment—where you’d actually want to live—can be a challenge. Here’s some good news: The Shores at McIntosh...