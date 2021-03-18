Boulder County Farmers Markets nominated for USA Today award

Boulder County Farmers Markets is one of 20 farmers markets across the country that is nominated for a USA Today’s 10Best Readers’ Choice award.

A panel of food and travel experts selected the top 20 markets, according to the contest website, and readers will vote for their favorites until April 12. The top 10 winners will be announced April 23.

Boulder was one of two Colorado markets nominated for the award — the Aspen Farmers Market was also named as one of the top farmers markets. Other nominees include the Ballard Farmers Market in Seattle, the KCC Farmers Market in Honolulu, the Sante Fe Farmers’ Market in New Mexico and the Union Square Greenmarket in New York City.

