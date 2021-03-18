Boulder District Judge Judith LaBuda to retire in May

Boulder District Judge Judith LaBuda has announced she will retire in May, the second 20th Judicial District judge to do so this year.

LaBuda’s last day will be May 18, according to a release from the Colorado Judicial Department.

LaBuda was appointed to the Boulder District Court in May 2012 after serving as senior assistant attorney general. LaBuda was also a trial attorney in private practice from 1992 to 2009 focused on family law, employment law and disability law.

LaBuda earned her law degree from the University of Colorado in 1992, and received a master’s degree from the University of Wisconsin Madison in 1981 and a bachelor’s degree in 1980. She practiced in the field of rehabilitation counseling for 10 years prior to receiving her law degree.

Boulder County voters voted to retain LaBuda on the bench in November’s election, with just under 82% in favor of retention.

LaBuda’s most recent notable ruling came in a murder trial she oversaw, as she overturned a conviction in a triple homicide case due to issues with a juror.

LaBuda will be the second judge to retire from Boulder District Court this year, as Boulder District Judge Andrew MacDonald is set to retire in April.

While MacDonald’s replacement has already been announced, the state will now be looking to fill LaBuda’s seat. To be eligible, the applicant must be a qualified elector of the 20th Judicial District and must have been admitted to the practice of law in Colorado for five years.

The current annual salary for this position is $173,248. The appointee will serve a provisional term of two years and then, if approved by the voters, will get a standard six-year term.

Application forms are available from the office of the ex officio chair of the nominating commission, Justice William W. Hood III, 2 E. 14th Ave., Denver, CO 80203; and the office of the court executive, Amy Waddle, 1777 Sixth St., P.O. Box 4249, Boulder, CO 80306. Applications also are available on the court’s home page at courts.state.co.us/Careers/Judge.cfm

The completed application must be e-mailed no later than 4 p.m. April 9. Any person wishing to suggest a candidate may do so by letter to any member of the nominating commission, with a copy to the ex officio chair, no later than 4 p.m. April 2.

The members of the nominating commission for the Twentieth Judicial District are: Benita Duran, bduran80304@comcast.net; Mary Friedrichs, Mary.Friedrichs@colorado.edu; Mari Bush, mcbush@mac.com; Courtenay Patterson, Courtenay.patterson@gmail.com; James Hooton, jameshooton@gmail.com; and Cynthia Mitchell, cmitchell@sgslitigation.com.