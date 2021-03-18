GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Colorado representative reintroduces cannabis…

Business

Colorado representative reintroduces cannabis banking act in Congress

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Rep. Ed Perlmutter (D-Arvada) is submitting the SAFE Banking Act for another shot at passage under a Democratically-controlled House, Senate and White House.

The bill would grant financial institutions safe harbor to provide services to cannabis businesses and third-party vendors without running afoul of money-laundering rules.

Although federal regulators have lifted some restrictions on banks and credit unions to monitor hemp-related businesses in late 2019 after that crop was legalized, workers at dispensaries and similar marijuana-related companies have to primarily deal in cash and physically move large sums of money to their institution due to controls against moving funds in drug-related transactions.

It would also allow financial institutions to offer startup financing or mortgages to marijuana businesses.

The House passed the bill in September 2019, with 90 of the 102 Republicans in the chamber at the time voting for it along with all but one Democrat. It languished in the Senate that was controlled by Republicans at the time.

House Democrats later included the act within their $2.2 trillion pandemic relief bill last year, but that legislation never advanced due to partisan gridlock over approaches to responding to what would be a high point in COVID cases and deaths over the winter.

In a statement, Perlmutter said the bill would have allowed dispensaries to do more of their business electronically instead of all-cash in states where they were deemed essential businesses. He also argues the bill would allow more private-sector investment into cannabis companies that could replace lost jobs in local communities.

“As we begin our economic recovery, allowing cannabis businesses to access the banking system would also mean an influx of cash into the economy and the opportunity to create good-paying jobs,” he said.

The American Bankers Association has already endorsed the bill.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC 

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Hydration Is Essential For Good Health

    Proper hydration is essential for good health. It boosts skin health, lubricates joints, and helps to circulate oxygen throughout your...
  2. Achilles Tendonitis Treatment

    Running is an excellent form of cardiovascular exercise—but you have to do it safely. It’s a fact: as many as...
  3. The Miracle Method Of Remodeling

    Is it a miracle, or Miracle Method? If your bathroom or kitchen needs a reboot, don’t remodel—refinish with Miracle Method...
  4. Take The Mystery Out Of Funeral Costs

    Viegut Funeral Home in Loveland has served the community since 2000 as a trusted funeral home in Northern Colorado. Families...
  5. Pet-Friendly Gated Community In Longmont

    Finding a pet-friendly apartment—where you’d actually want to live—can be a challenge. Here’s some good news: The Shores at McIntosh...