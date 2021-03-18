GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Lafayette New Zealand-style pie shop expanding to Gunbarrel

Tip Top Savory Pies LLC, a popular Lafayette eatery, will soon introduce its New Zealand-style cuisine to a new area of Boulder County as the company is set to expand into a new storefront and manufacturing space in Boulder’s Gunbarrel neighborhood.

Savory pies, often filled with meats, cheeses and other seasonal toppings, are popular in many former British colonies, including Australia and New Zealand, and Tip Top prides itself on introducing “pie culture” to the Front Range, co-owner Christine Carr told BizWest.

“If you think of New York City, there’s a pizza shop on every corner,” she said. “It’s the same thing in New Zealand with a pie shop on every corner.”

Carr operates Tip Top with co-owner and New Zealander Robert Marrow.

The Front Range’s culture, with its obsession with outdoor recreation, mirrors that of New Zealand, Carr said. And the portability of the small, handheld pies makes them a perfect snack to bring on a hike or bike ride.

For its Lafayette shop at 105 N. Public Road, Tip Top, which employs about 10 workers and is growing its headcount, makes its pies in a commercial kitchen in Longmont. Manufacturing will be moved to the roughly 4,000-square-foot space at 6565 Gunpark Drive when it opens around  the end of April.

“It was the perfect opportunity with a big space where we can put our manufacturing facility and still be able to serve the community,” Carr said.

The new location, which will have plenty of outdoor seating, will also feature ice cream from Edgewater-based Happy Cones, owned by another New Zealander.

Unlike the Lafayette shop, the Gunbarrel Tip Top will offer delivery services.

Tip Top isn’t content with just two locations. Owners are planning a third shop in either Broomfield or Golden, with the hopes of opening in the next year.

