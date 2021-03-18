GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Three Boulder County cities receive grants from Great Outdoors Colorado

By | For the Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

As a part of Great Outdoors Colorado’s (GOCO) Resilient Communities program, Boulder County was awarded a total of $597,767 for outdoor projects in three cities.

Lyons received a $282,003 grant that will go toward restoring the St. Vrain River corridor. The grant will focus on the river’s Black Bear Hole access point by providing more parking spaces and a new trailhead at 2nd Avenue.

Nederland was given $181,029 for developing trails and access to the Barker Reservoir Shoreline. Nederland also partnered with TEENS Inc., a youth services nonprofit, to work on trail and reservoir restoration and construction of a play structure.

Lastly, Boulder was awarded $134,735 to assist in outdoor space stewardship. Boulder Reservoir will hire a seasonal ranger to perform maintenance and data collection at the lake.

For more information, visit GOCO.org.

Jack Carlough

