A tale of two Hills: Business owners say negative perception of ‘riot spot’ is impacting business

On March 6, chaos erupted on 10th Street and Pennsylvania Avenue when an estimated 500-800 people gathered in a large outdoor party that became destructive. College-aged students threw rocks, trashed streets and flipped the silver Nissan Versa of University of Colorado Boulder student Isabella Sackheim.

After many COVID-related restrictions, Boulder County eateries now have the option to apply for a 5-star certification that would permit them to operate at Level Blue on the dial and increase capacity to allow for more patrons.

While certain Hill restaurateurs don’t fear welcoming more diners into their establishments, they are expressing concern over the area’s reputation as dangerous and havoc-filled and how that negative perception will impact business — particularly after a tough economic and challenging year brought on by the pandemic.

“The riot was three long blocks away — on 10th Street — so it did not physically affect The Sink or the commercial area,” said Mark Heinritz, who owns The Sink with his brothers Chris Heinritz and James Heinritz. “The amount of sirens and lights definitely discouraged our dinner guests and business dropped off early.”

In May 1997, University Hill made national news for riots where thousands lit fires, threw rocks, bottles and Molotov cocktails at police officers.

The students’ outrage in the late ‘90s was said to be a response to Boulder police’s crackdown on underage drinking, various news outlets reported. It wasn’t uncommon for officers to issue hundreds of citations at fraternity parties then. CU declared itself a “dry” campus the year before, in ’96.

“It never helps business when an incident like this reinforces many people’s opinion of the Hill as a student riot spot,” Heinritz said. “We work very hard to provide a great Boulder experience and guests trust us to do that.”

Heinritz’s decision to not pursue a 5-star certification does not have to do with a hesitancy of increasing his restaurant’s patron count. For him, the incidents that occurred earlier this month are completely separate from the idea of opening the establishment’s doors to more guests.

“We do not view the two subjects as related,” Heinritz said. “Our business is not related to the behaviors at house parties. This prejudiced viewpoint is an unhealthy, decades-old misinterpretation of student behavior. Any constructive conversation about the Hill must dispense with the prejudicial views and recognize the difference between the commercial district and the rental housing district, both referred to as ‘the Hill.’ Many of the actions taken 15 years ago failed to recognize this difference and only added to the issues the commercial district now faces. The Hill Hotel is a big step toward positive change.”

In June 2020, the Boulder City Council — as the University Hill General Improvement District board of directors — approved a purchase offer for the UHGID-owned Pleasant Street parking lot for the purpose of constructing a hotel.

In support of the city’s Hill Reinvestment Strategy goals, the hotel would also include additional commercial space for retail and art in an attempt to draw visitors to the area throughout the year and when business slows during school breaks as students are out of town.

Construction may begin as early as the fall of this year and the hotel could possibly open in 2023.

Over the years, The Sink — while known to be a college hangout — has also welcomed guests outside of the packs of students. It’s become a lunch spot of choice for families looking to enjoy classic milkshakes, burgers or build-your-own pizzas.

In 2012, President Barack Obama dined at the low-ceilinged spot whose walls are littered with celebrity signatures, caricatures and painted cartoons.

“For our unique layout, the biggest constrictor is the 6-foot distance between parties,” said Heinritz, who also founded West Flanders Brewing Company. “The 5-star does not change that. We have significant safety measures in place, such as installing air purifiers in our ducts and double masking of our employees, but we would not gain seating from a 5-star certification.”

In-house dining and takeout orders are still going strong for the iconic Boulder restaurant — where actor Robert Redford worked as a janitor prior to his stardom.

“We feel fortunate that so many people have fully supported us during this last year,” Heinritz said. “The love and support for The Sink is an honor that we do not take lightly.”

Cafe Aion — a farm-to-table Spanish cuisine-inspired restaurant, at 1235 Pennsylvania Ave. — is also forgoing the option to apply for 5-star certification.

“Unfortunately, capacity just isn’t the problem right now,” said Dakota Soifer, Cafe Aion’s owner and chef. “Convincing adults that our neighborhood, the Hill, is safe and welcoming is a much bigger issue.”

In the early 2000s, Boulder officials approved an ordinance that forbade the keeping of upholstered furniture outside, on the Hill, due to the many couches that were set ablaze by college-aged people.

While sofas are no longer regularly engulfed in flames, according to Soifer, house party ragers have been forging on even at a time when big gatherings are discouraged.

“It was obvious that kids were partying,” Soifer said of the March 6 incident. “I called in a large — different — party that afternoon. Honestly, the sounds of fireworks, shots, yelling, etc., is pretty common up here. Large parties, often 50 to 100 people, have been happening non-stop throughout the pandemic. This was a little different because SWAT was called and it escalated, but parties of this size happen weekly, especially during the warmer months.”

The temperatures on March 6 were unseasonably balmy.

“I’m not worried about parties directly affecting Aion physically,” Soifer said. “We have been here for 11 years and haven’t had a direct issue yet. The bigger issue is the continual bad press of CU students and lack of meaningful response from CU admin and Boulder.”

The intimate eatery — with outdoor tables lining an inviting patio — has become a destination spot for those seeking artfully prepared dishes with international flare.

“Cafe Aion’s average guest is not CU undergraduates, but rather adults and professionals looking for a unique dining experience off Pearl Street,” Soifer said. “During normal times, we see a lot of pre-theater guests and folks visiting CU for cultural events.”

Paella and a variety of tapas round out the extensive menu.

“That first week of March was our first week of reopening for dining in,” Soifer said. “Takeout and delivery had been pretty consistent through the winter. We did have a bunch of reservations cancel right after the Hill riots on March 6.”

Upping takeout options, Soifer created two ghost kitchen concepts within Café Aion.

“The main reason I opened up Brasserie Boulder was just to try and increase our revenue by offering something that might attract people outside of our Aion’s base or give folks who loved Aion’s Spanish food a reason to order from us again,” Soifer said.

Soifer’s new culinary project fills a void after the shuttering of Brasserie 1010, a restaurant — once located at 1011 Walnut St. — known for its popular happy hours and French cuisine.

His venture is not affiliated with the previous restaurant of a similar name.

“Obviously, when the 1010 owners decided to immediately close at the beginning of the pandemic it left a big hole in what was being offered cuisine-wise,” Soifer said. “French brasserie fare wasn’t a far stretch from what we were already doing, ingredient and technique-wise, so it made sense.”

Brasserie Boulder’s food can now be ordered for takeout, delivery and enjoyed in-house.

A birthday bash show for The String Cheese Incident’s keyboardist Kyle Hollingsworth, with Magic Beans, was scheduled for the night of March 6 at the Fox Theatre, but was rescheduled for March 7 at the Boulder Theater.

The decision for the venue switch was made prior to the riot for capacity purposes.

The Fox had hopes of opening back up for concerts, but has been frequently redirecting its shows to the Boulder Theater — a venue that offers way more space and room for attendees to socially distance.

The destructive events that occurred earlier this month are not influencing the Hill venue’s decision to eventually reopen.

“We are not hesitant to open for larger-capacity shows, but that won’t be for quite a few months from now,” said Cheryl Liguori, CEO of Z2 Entertainment, which operates the Fox Theatre and the Boulder Theater.

“As a CU alum, myself, it’s disappointing to see young people at CU not living up to the standard of higher learning that the school provides,” said Scott Hachey, guitarist and vocalist for Boulder-based band Magic Beans, a group that was originally scheduled to play the Fox on March 6. “Most of these young people aren’t even actual residents of the city and to disrespect a real community like Boulder proves their entitlement. I can definitely commiserate with them being robbed of some of their best years of socializing, though. That’s got to be rough. But, not as rough as the consequences other people have had to face during this pandemic.”

A March 19 press release from the City of Boulder stated, “There is a team of 15 detectives and investigators from the Boulder Police Department, CU Boulder Police and the District Attorney’s Office who are following up on more than 1,000 tips that have come in since Sunday, March 7.”

So far, seven people have been charged with riot-related crimes and more arrests are pending.

“The commercial district is not just students and it does not promote or encourage the behaviors of March 6 on 10th Street,” Heinritz said.