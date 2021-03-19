Boulder County reports 97 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Friday reported 97 new COVID-19 cases, but no new deaths. As the state opened up coronavirus vaccination for roughly 2.5 million people in phase 1B.4 on Friday, Boulder County Public Health officials said vaccine supply hasn’t yet become consistent.

To date, Boulder County Public Health data showed a total of 19,953 cases. The death toll remained at 250 people. The number of people in the hospital because of COVID-19 was 22 people on Friday — a slight rise from the 20 people who were reported to be in the hospital on Thursday. There were four COVID-19 patients discharged from the hospital on Friday. A total of 655 residents have been hospitalized because of the virus. The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases among residents was 53.9.

Roughly 150,000 Boulder County residents became eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine on Friday, as the state entered its 1B.4 phase. This phase includes people 50 and older, a variety of frontline workers, such as faith leaders and people in food and restaurant services and people 16 to 49 with one high-risk condition.

Boulder County Public Health reported this week that 10,560 vaccinations had been administered by providers— 1,000 fewer than last week, according to Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health interim spokesperson. Simental said the snowy weather impacted the amount given.

“The weekly vaccine allocation local providers receive is not yet consistent,” Simental wrote in an email. “In February, we saw allocations between 6,000 to 8,000 a week. Vaccine supply is still limited.”

Simental said more than 88% of the 70 and older population has received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine — the largest percentage of any age group. Simental said 57.9% of those 60 to 69 years old have received at least a partial course.

About 75.1% of the 70 and up population has received a full course of the vaccine, she said.

Cases by municipality

Longmont’s rate of infection remains the highest in the county per 100,000 people, according to Boulder County Public Health data that was updated Thursday. Longmont’s cumulative rate per 100,000 people is 7,012.6; followed by Boulder at 6,950.1 per 100,000 people; Lafayette with a rate of 5,223; Louisville with a rate of 4,253.6; unincorporated Boulder County with a rate of 3,939.2; Lyons with a rate of 3,321.9; Superior with a rate of 2,989.8 and Nederland at a rate of 1,623.4.

Boulder, however, has the most residents who have tested positive at 7,400; followed by Longmont at 6,774; unincorporated Boulder County at 1,721; Lafayette at 1,601; Louisville at 885; Superior at 391; Lyons at 68; 82 cases among people experiencing homelessness and 25 cases in Nederland.

School cases

The University of Colorado Boulder reported 13 positive test results were discovered during testing Thursday. There were 1,948 monitoring tests and 216 diagnostic tests completed, too. There were four on-campus isolation spaces in use, which is 1% of the university’s isolation reserve. Since Jan. 4, there have been 443 total positive tests; 7,621 diagnostic tests and 60,630 monitoring tests.

At the Boulder Valley School District, there were 18 active cases and 239 quarantines among 212 students and 27 staff, according to the district’s online dashboard.

St. Vrain Valley School District reported that there were 35 active cases among 34 students and one staff member, the district’s dashboard showed. Since the start of the school year, there have been 982 cases among 739 students and 243 staff. The district updated its quarantine data Friday morning. It showed that there were 458 quarantines among 419 students and 39 staff.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there have been 448,362 cases. There have been 6,149 deaths because of COVID-19. The state reported a total of 6,065 deaths among cases. There have been 24,452 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 6,685,482 test encounters.

Boulder Valley School District active cases, quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Birch: 1 active case; 20 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Columbine: 2 active cases; 19 students and 1 staff member quarantined

Superior: 1 active case; 22 students and 1 staff member quarantined

University Hill: 1 active case; 21 students and 1 staff member quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Angevine: 1 active case; 6 students quarantined

Louisville: 1 active case; 1 student quarantined

Southern Hills: 1 active case; 7 students and 6 staff members quarantined

BVSD high schools

Boulder: 1 active case; 32 students quarantined

Fairview: 2 active cases; 13 students and 4 staff members quarantined

Monarch: 2 active cases; 29 students and 5 staff quarantined

BVSD athletics

Boulder High School Athletics: 1 active case; 28 students and 2 staff members quarantined

Broomfield High School Athletics: 1 active case; 5 students quarantined

Other

Maintenance: 1 active case; 5 students quarantined

Monarch PK8: 1 active case

Peak to Peak: 1 active case; 9 students and 1 staff member quarantined

St. Vrain Valley School District case, quarantines

SVVSD elementary school

Alpine: 1 student quarantined

Black Rock: 5 students quarantined

Burlington Elementary: 1 student and 2 staff quarantined

Centennial: 1 student case; 78 students and 4 staff quarantined

Eagle Crest: 1 student quarantine

Erie: 3 student quarantines

Fall River: 4 student cases; 83 students and 6 staff quarantined

Grand View: 2 students quarantined

Hygiene: 1 student quarantined

Indian Peaks: 1 staff quarantined

Legacy: 1 student and 1 staff quarantined

Longmont estates: 2 student cases; 17 students and 4 staff quarantined

Lyons: 2 students quarantined

Mead: 1 student case; 8 students quarantined

Mountain View: 22 students and 4 staff quarantined

Niwot: 1 student quarantined

Northridge: 1 student case; 1 student quarantined

Red Hawk: 6 student cases; 31 students and 1 staff quarantined

Sanborn: 22 students and 1 staff quarantined

SVVSD middle school

Altona: 1 student case; 6 students quarantined

Coal Ridge: 1 student case; 6 students and 1 staff quarantined

Erie: 4 student quarantines

Longs Peak: 1 student case; 28 students quarantined

Mead: 1 student quarantined

Sunset: 4 students quarantined

Trail Ridge: 3 students quarantined

Westview: 1 student case; 3 students quarantined

SVVSD high school

Erie: 5 student cases; 6 student quarantined

Frederick: 4 student cases; 11 student quarantined

Longmont: 2 students and 1 staff quarantined

Mead: 1 student case

Silver Creek: 1 student case; 2 students quarantined

Skyline: 1 student case; 2 students quarantined

Other