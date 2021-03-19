GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Noodles joins CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge

Noodles & Co. (Nasdaq: NDLS) has signed on to the CEO Action for Diversity and Inclusion pledge in an effort to improve company culture.

“CEOs who sign the pledge commit to elevate and support a more inclusive workplace by cultivating environments that support open dialogue on complex and difficult conversations; implementing and expanding unconscious bias education and training; sharing best-known diversity and inclusion programs; and engaging the board of directors in the development and evaluation of inclusion and diversity strategies,” according to a Noodles news release.

Noodles CEO Dave Boennighausen, in the release, said, “Our mission is to nourish and inspire every team member, guest, and community we serve, and by pledging our commitment to CEO Action for Diversity & Inclusion, we are advancing that mission. As a national business with millions of customers and thousands of employees, we have a unique opportunity — and responsibility — to influence and enact positive change in our society.”

