Techstars to host first sustainability summit in April

Startup accelerator Techstars is hosting its inaugural Sustainability Summit on April 15.

The event will convene entrepreneurs, policymakers and investors from around the globe “to collaborate, share learnings and meet other like-minded entrepreneurs solving climate and sustainability challenges,” according to a Techstars news release.

Techstars’ new CEO Maëlle Gavet will give her first address since joining the company in January, and the accelerator will announce the finalists of this year’s Techstars Sustainability Challenge.

“We want to see real solutions that address supply chain sustainability, specifically data and automation, materials and end of life impact,” Techstars senior vice president of climate and sustainability Cody Simms said in a statement. “That requires activating proofs-of-concept at a more accelerated pace, and we have a unique opportunity to do that through our global Sustainability Challenge. We’re excited to showcase our challenge finalists, hear from a strong speaker lineup led by Nicole and Maëlle, and cultivate new relationships between summit participants to kickstart collaboration at scale.”

To register, visit hopin.com/events/the-techstars-sustainability-summit.

