Terrapin to buy power from Longmont solar garden

Business

Terrapin, a Boulder-based cannabis firm operated by Gamma Holdings Inc., will soon get 25% of the power used in its Boulder grow operation from Jack’s Solar Garden in Longmont.

The company has purchased about 10% of Jack’s capacity, according to a Terrapin news release.

“Indoor cannabis growth has become a sizable source of greenhouse gas emissions in our state. From high-intensity grow lights to the use of CO2 to increase crop yields, the indoor cannabis cultivation life cycle produces a significant amount of carbon emissions,” Terrapin CEO Chris Woods said in the release. “The cannabis industry should consider its carbon footprint as we develop and expand. Terrapin is proud to lead the way in sustainability by addressing how energy intensive indoor grows can curb environmental impact via unique solutions such as this.”

Bizwest Staff

