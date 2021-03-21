Boulder County reports 21 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 21 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

The number of new cases brings Boulder County’s total case number to 20,054. The death toll remained at 250 people, according to Boulder County Public Health data. There have been 656 residents hospitalized to date. As of Friday, there were 22 people in the county’s hospitals due to COVID-19.

The University of Colorado Boulder reported 16 positive tests found during testing Friday out of 153 diagnostic tests and 1,559 monitoring tests, according to the university’s online dashboard. There were three campus isolation spaces in use, which is 1% of the university’s isolation reserve. Since Jan. 4, there have been 459 positive test results; 62,189 monitoring tests and 7,774 diagnostic tests completed. Throughout the academic school year, which started on Aug. 24, there have been 2,184 positive test results.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there have been 450,630 cases. There have been 6,149 deaths due to COVID-19. The state reported 6,073 deaths among cases. There have been 24,490 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 2,681,036 people tested.