Boulder arts groups get COVID-19 relief funding

Create Boulder, Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and The Denver Foundation have issued $123,500 in COVID-19 relief grants to 10 Boulder area arts organizations.

The recipients were:

Boulder Bach Festival

Boulder Community Broadcast — KGNU

Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company

Colorado Music Festival and Center for Musical Arts

Greater Boulder Youth Orchestras

Lemon Sponge Cake Contemporary Ballet

Local Theater Company

Motus Theater

Rocky Ridge Music Center Foundation

Street Wise Arts

“This support could not have come at a more critical time” Boulder office of art and culture manager Matt Chasansky said in a statement. “Boulder’s cultural nonprofits have high hopes, like all of us, for the end of the pandemic and the lifting of the restrictions. But, we are not out of the woods yet. Create Boulder’s leadership has been key in that keeping support coming into Boulder.”

