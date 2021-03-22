Boulder County reports 14 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Boulder County Public Health on Monday reported no new deaths, one new hospitalization and 14 new COVID-19 cases.

The 14 new cases brings Boulder County’s total case number to 20,068. The death toll remained at 250 people, according to Boulder County Public Health data, and there have been no new COVID-19 deaths reported in the county for 12 days. There have been 657 residents hospitalized to date. As of Monday, there were 22 people in the county’s hospitals because of COVID-19.

BCPH also reported Monday that there have been 30,473 Boulder County residents who have received a partial COVID-19 Moderna or Pfizer vaccination dose, which is 11.1% of the county’s eligible population.

Another 55,614 people have been fully vaccinated with both doses, which also now includes the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine and accounts for 20.3% of the county’s eligible population. A total of 89,087, or 31.4% of residents have been given at least one coronavirus dose in Boulder County.

Since last Monday, the county recorded 8,941 partial doses of the COVID-19 Moderna and Pfizer vaccinations and 8,299 full course vaccinations, which now includes the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Angela Simental, Boulder County Public Health interim spokesperson, said the county’s vaccine allocation is expected to remain flat this week at about 11,000 doses.

Of the COVID-19 cases reported in Boulder County since Jan. 3 through Monday, 2,502 involved residents who identified as white, another 882 involved people who identified as Latino and the remaining 215 cases involved those who identified as another non-white and non-Latino race. Data about the racial identities of the residents whose cases were reported Sunday and Monday will be available Thursday.

County data updated Monday also showed the following demographic breakdown of COVID-19 related deaths and cases in the county.

The demographic breakdown of cases is:

White/non-Latino, 61.4%

Latino, 33.5%

Asian, 2.5%

Black, 1.0%

American Indian/Alaskan Native, 0.3%

Other/non-Latino, nonwhite, 1.3%

The demographic breakdown of deaths is:

White/non-Latino, 75.8%

Latino, 17.6%

Asian, 4.4%

Black, 0.9%

American Indian/Alaskan Native, 0%

Other/non-Latino, nonwhite, 1.3%

The University of Colorado Boulder did not update its dashboard Monday. During testing on Friday, there were 16 positive test results from 153 diagnostic tests and 1,559 monitoring tests. The dashboard showed three of the university’s isolation spaces were in use, which is 1% of the reserved space for quarantines. Since the start of spring testing Jan. 4, there have been 459 positives from 7,774 diagnostic tests and 62,189 monitoring tests. The university has also used an isolation space 217 times since the start of spring.

Boulder Valley School District updated its dashboard Monday. The district reported 10 active cases with 126 students and 19 staff members in quarantine.

The St. Vrain Valley School District reported on its dashboard Monday with 26 active cases, split between 25 students and one staff member. The district has seen a cumulative 741 student cases and 244 staff cases, totaling 985.

Data updated Monday shows that of the county’s cases, 7,506 have been reported in Boulder, and 6,836 have been reported in Longmont. There have been 1,616 cases in Lafayette, 889 in Louisville, 407 in Superior, 500 in Erie, 68 in Lyons, 25 in Nederland and 1,741 in unincorporated Boulder County. Cases have been confirmed in 82 persons experiencing homelessness.

The rate of infection for Boulder residents is 7,049.7 per 100,000 people, data shows. In Longmont, the rate of infection is 7,076.8 per 100,000. In Lafayette, the rate is 5,271.9; in Louisville, the rate is 4,272.8; in Lyons, the rate is 3,321.9; in Erie, the rate is 4,228.0; in Superior, the rate is 3,112.1; in Nederland, the rate is 1,623.4; and in unincorporated Boulder County, the rate is 3,985.0.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported there have been 450,934 cases. There have been 6,162 deaths because of COVID-19. The state reported 6,070 deaths among cases. There have been 24,513 people hospitalized. Of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 2,681,663 people tested.

Vaccines administered in Boulder County

30,473 received a partial dose (includes Modern and Pfizer vaccines only)

455,614 received full vaccine (includes new Johnson & Johnson 1 dose shot)

89,087 received at least one dose

*Updated by the county on Mondays and Thursdays, and live every other Wednesday during the virtual BCPH COVID-19 community meetings

Boulder Valley School District active cases and quarantines

BVSD elementary schools

Community Montessori: 1 case; 27 students and 3 staff members quarantined

Eldorado PK-8: 1 case; 11 students quarantined

Ryan: 1 case; 1 student quarantined

Superior: 1 case; 22 students and 1 staff member quarantined

BVSD middle schools

Southern Mills: 1 case; 7 students and 6 staff members quarantined

BVSD high schools

Centaurus: 1 case; 20 students quarantined

Fairview: 1 case; 9 students and 4 staff members quarantined

Monarch: 1 case; 15 students and 4 staff members quarantined

BVSD K-12

Peak to Peak K-12 Charter, 1 cases, 9 students and 4 staff members quarantined

BVSD athletic clubs

Broomfield High: 1 case; 5 students quarantined

St. Vrain Valley School District active cases

SVVSD elementary schools

Blue Mountain: 1 student case

Fall River: 3 student cases

Longmont Estates: 2 student cases

Mead: 1 student case

Northridge: 1 student case

Red Hawk: 4 student cases

SVVSD middle schools

Altona: 1 student case

Coal Ridge: 1 student case

Longs Peak: 1 student case

Westview: 1 student case

SVVSD high schools

Erie: 2 student cases

Frederick: 5 student cases

Silver Creek: 1 student case

SVVSD other campuses