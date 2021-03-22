GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder police lift shelter in place alert for…

NewsColorado News

Boulder police lift shelter in place alert for Goss Grove

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Boulder police lifted a shelter in place order for residents in the Goss Grove area after a call about a barricaded suspect who initially was thought to possibly be connected to the shooting at King Soopers earlier today.

Boulder police had tweeted that residents near 17th and Grove streets should shelter in place “while (police) respond to report of armed, dangerous individual.”

“PD is investigating to determine if this is related to King Soopers shooting,” police tweeted at 5:10 p.m.

Boulder police Cmdr. Kerry Yamaguchi said it now appears this incident was not connected, but did not give any further information.

The University of Colorado Boulder canceled remaining classes for the day. Boulder High School, which is on spring break, did go on secure lockout for anyone who might be on campus.

Boulder police earlier in the day responded to an active shooter at King Soopers at 3600 Table Mesa in south Boulder that saw at least six people killed.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Your New Home At Ute Creek Apartments

    You’re looking for an apartment in a great neighborhood. You’re looking for Ute Creek Apartments! These beautifully renovated apartment homes...
  2. Stone and Concrete Patio Artisans

    The experienced designers and crews are stone and concrete patio artisans! If this is the year to upgrade your home’s...
  3. New Luxury Townhomes

    The new luxury townhomes at Discovery Ridge In Superior offer a chance to live the exceptional life with a ridgeline...
  4. Fashions For Spring

    Swing into spring with stellar styles from Barbara & Company—Boulder’s finest women’s boutique of fashion. Discover the collection of wonderful,...
  5. Treatment For Recurring Headaches

    Recurring headaches may be caused by tension, migraines, or a TMJ issue. But which? Tension headaches respond well to manual...