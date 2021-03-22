GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Colorado Healing Fund activated after Boulder King Soopers shooting

By | mbyars@prairiemountainmedia.com | Boulder Daily Camera
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

The Colorado Healing Fund has activated after Monday’s mass shooting at a King Soopers in south Boulder that left 10 people dead.

The Colorado Healing Fund, chaired by former Colorado Attorney General Cynthia H. Coffman and the nonprofit organization’s board of trustees, provides a safe way for people to donate following tragedies, ensuring that the funds go to the victims and their families.

“The Colorado Healing Fund was established specifically to support victims of mass tragedy that is the result of a criminal act in Colorado,” Coffman said in a statement. “We stand ready to accept the public’s donations and will work with local agencies and organizations in Boulder to identify and respond to the immediate and long-term needs of victims, their families, and the larger community impacted by today’s tragic events.”

The public can securely donate online by visiting ColoradoHealingFund.org and donating through Colorado Gives. Checks and in-person donations will be accepted at Colorado-based FirstBank locations. Donors should make checks out to “Colorado Healing Fund” and designate their donations for “victims accounts” to bank tellers. Donations will be distributed to victims by the Fund’s community partners, including the Colorado Organization of Victim Assistance.

Nine of the 10 victims have not yet been publicly identified, but one has been identified as Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, 51.

Mitchell Byars | Reporter/ Social Media Specialist

Mitchell Byars has been reporting for the Daily Camera since 2011, covering breaking news and courts. He is originally from Hawaii and enjoys the beach, camping, golf, beer and writing third-person bios about himself that exaggerate how outdoorsy he is.

