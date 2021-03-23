GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Ball manager named 2021 American Institute of…

Business

Ball manager named 2021 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics fellow

The WorldView-3 remote sensing satellite, built by Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. for DigitalGlobe, being prepared for launch this summer.
The WorldView-3 remote sensing satellite, built by Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. for DigitalGlobe, being prepared for launch this summer.
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Ball Aerospace & Technologies Corp. civil space program manager Jeanette Domber was named a 2021 American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics Fellow, “a distinction conferred upon individuals in recognition of their notable and valuable contributions to the arts, sciences or technology of aeronautics and astronautics,” according to a company news release.

The induction ceremony for the class of 28 AIAA fellows will occur later this year.

“Jeanette has worked at the leading-edge of structural and optical engineering for more than 20 years, making important contributions to several of NASA’s most important space science missions,” civil space vice president Makenzie Lystrup said in a statement. “Her contributions have led to significant advancements in space system design that have enabled a deeper understanding of our universe and are befitting of the AIAA Fellow distinction.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC 

Bizwest Staff

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Switching To Solar Energy

    How much difference will switching to solar energy make on your utility bill? It’s time to find out! Southard Solar...
  2. Planning An Affordable Funeral

    Affordable funeral services can be personal and meaningful. The staff at Greenwood & Myers Mortuary can help when you are...
  3. Your New Home At Ute Creek Apartments

    You’re looking for an apartment in a great neighborhood. You’re looking for Ute Creek Apartments! These beautifully renovated apartment homes...
  4. Stone and Concrete Patio Artisans

    The experienced designers and crews are stone and concrete patio artisans! If this is the year to upgrade your home’s...
  5. New Luxury Townhomes

    The new luxury townhomes at Discovery Ridge In Superior offer a chance to live the exceptional life with a ridgeline...