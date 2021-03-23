Boulder Arts Week is back this week

Boulder Arts Week, a celebration of the community’s artists and arts and cultural offerings, will run from March 26 through April 3.

“It is the right time to come together as a community and support the arts,” Boulder City Councilman Adam Swetlik said in a statement. “The creative artists and cultural organizations of this community are a valuable asset. Like our parks, our public spaces, or our incomparable natural surroundings, the institution of arts and culture in Boulder makes our city more resilient and connected. The arts have been hit harder than almost any part of our city, and our limited resources have not met the required needs. That makes this the perfect moment to band together to celebrate and support an important community resource.”

