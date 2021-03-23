GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Boulder shooting victim: Kevin Mahoney, his daughter’s hero, killed in mass shooting

Mahoney, 61, was among 10 killed at Boulder grocery store Monday

Kevin Mahoney’s daughter called the 61-year-old her hero.

Mahoney was one of the 10 people killed in the shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder on Monday.

In a tweet Monday morning, Erika Mahoney said she was heartbroken.

“My dad represents all things Love,” she wrote. “I’m so thankful he could walk me down the aisle last summer.”

Erika Mahoney, who is pregnant, also wrote that she knows her father would want her to be strong for his granddaughter. She thanked Boulder police for the kindness they showed her family.

Mahoney previously worked in hotel asset management and investments.

In response to Erika Mahoney’s post, copied to Facebook, a man who worked with Kevin Mahoney on hotel development projects described him as “such a good man.”

“He was a kind, smart, articulate professional who loved his family so very much,” wrote Chuck Tomb. “I, and we in the hotel industry, are simply heartbroken for you and your family. God bless you all during the difficult time. He was such a good man.”

Another wrote about working with Kevin Mahoney in Pasadena, California, and previously shared an apartment with him, saying he had many fond memories.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

 

