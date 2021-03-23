Fence outside King Soopers draws hundreds Tuesday to remember 10 people killed

What started as a small collection of flowers on the east side of the fence bordering a Boulder King Soopers evolved throughout the day, turning chain link fencing into an embroidery of flowers, stuffed animals, messages and glowing candles at its base.

The tribute recognized the 10 people who died Monday in a shooting at the store, 3600 Table Mesa Drive. A suspect was identified Tuesday by Boulder police. Hundreds throughout the day gathered to pay their respects to the store they say they recognize as the hub of their community.

“Boulder, we love you,” one sign read. A letter listed each of the victims’ names:

Denny Stong, 20

Neven Stanisic, 23

Rikki Olds, 25

Tralona Bartkowiak, 49

Teri Leiker, 51

Eric Talley, 51

Suzanne Fountain, 59

Kevin Mahoney, 61

Lynn Murray, 62

Jody Waters, 65

Sitting in front of 10 wooden crosses, several King Soopers employees looked on in quiet reflection.

Gerrett, an employee at the Table Mesa King Soopers who declined to provide his last name, said he was there to honor his co-workers. He was joined by three others who worked at the location. He said the three employees he knew who died “were really special people.”

“They didn’t deserve this,” he said. “No one deserves this.”

By his side was Starr Samkus, a fellow Table Mesa King Soopers worker. Samkus wasn’t working Monday, but she lives across the street and said she heard gunshots that afternoon and saw the police activity. Stong, a fellow employee, was someone she said she talked to every day.

When asked how she felt about the outpouring, Samkus said it’s “not enough.” When asked what would be a start toward improvement, she said: “Any kind of (gun) changes so this stops happening.”

Coleman Kisicki, who lives across the street from the store, also joined them in solidarity. He said he wanted to support his girlfriend, Samkus.

“I’m glad people are here and showing support,” Kisicki said. “It’s hard though, because there have been so many fence memorials like this. I don’t see any stop to them anytime soon.”

Greg James-Roxby said he works for a King Soopers in Longmont. He drove to Boulder to support his fellow company workers.

“I worked today and it was normal,” James-Roxby said. “It didn’t feel right. The whole day just felt wrong. All these people are grieving, while at my store everything is the same. It didn’t feel right.”

Not far from where the group huddled on the ground, husband and wife David and Courtney Hughes stood with their 11-year-old daughter Ruby. The family lives about a quarter of a mile from the King Soopers. Their two daughters often walk to the store to pick up snacks or pick out press-on nails. David Hughes said their children considered walking to the store Monday, but didn’t end up doing so.

“This is our home,” Courtney Hughes said between tears. “It’s the hub of our community.”

David Hughes, also in tears, added: “We come to Boulder to live in a community that’s passionate and self aware and loving. It feels like a loss of innocence.”

Looking out on the crowd Tuesday, he said it was “beautiful to see the support.” He said he’s heard from friends, family and people across the country who have reached out following the tragedy Monday.

Likes the Hughes family, Catie Dugger said she visited the King Soopers often. Dugger said she liked to get a Starbucks coffee and said a woman who worked there knew how to fix the best iced lattes and brew the best coffee. She was relieved to learn that the woman was among those who survived.

“This is my grocery store,” Dugger said. “These are my neighbors that shop here. My neighbors work here. My neighbors’ kids work here. It’s my backyard. It’s scary to think that it could have been me. It could have been my mom. It could have been someone I know. Even though I didn’t know the victims, it’s heartbreaking because they’re still family.”

There are several ways people can help the families of the victims. On its website, the Boulder Office of Emergency Management posted several organizations taking donations to support the victims and their families. The list can be found at boulderoem.com/donations.

“There were some really incredible people who lost their lives here,” Dugger said. “Boulder lost some really great people — a really great officer and some really great people. It just plain sucks.”