Boulder ad agency sues former employees for alleged client-poaching

Public Label LLC is suing three former employees, claiming that they stole clients from the creative firm when they went off to start a rival agency.

In a complaint filed in Boulder County District Court Tuesday, Public Label specifically accused Erie-based Outerkind LLC and its co-founders Christian Gani, Jonathan Brady Clarke and Benjamin Keane of poaching Ford Motor Co. (NYSE: F) and organic bakery Dave’s Killer Bread using knowledge of their former employer’s bids.

The three were Public Label’s managing director, director of development and accounts and vice president of accounts, respectively, when they resigned.

The suit claims that Public Label lost at least $856,000 in potential revenue due to those two clients moving their business to Outerkind, and that Outerkind wouldn’t have been able to issue winning bids if not for having inside information on Public Label’s proposals.

Public Label is the successor to Action Marketing Group and Match MG, having acquired all of Match’s assets in January. The agency lists Adidas AG, Progressive Corp. (NYSE: PGR), Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE: TM) and Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE: RY) as some of its most prominent clients.

Public Label is asking the court to place an injunction on Outerkind from soliciting or doing work for any of Public Label’s current customer portfolio, along with damages of at least $856,000.

In a statement, Outerkind said Public Label’s allegations are without merit, and the firm intends to defend itself vigorously.

