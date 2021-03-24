Family shares memories of Boulder shooting victim Rikki Olds

When reflecting on the life of his niece, Rikki Olds’ uncle Robert Olds described her as the light of their family.

She was a strong, independent young woman who lived life on her own terms, Robert Olds said. She was vibrant and bubbly, and had an infectious laugh that filled the room.

“Rikki was truly special to us,” he said.

“When Rikki showed up at the house, we never knew what color her hair was going to be, we never knew what tattoo she may have, but that was Rikki. Rikki lived life on Rikki’s terms, not anybody else’s terms.”

Rikki Olds, 25, was one of the 10 people whose lives were cut short Monday during a shooting at a King Soopers grocery store in Boulder. She was in the middle of her shift as service manager when the gunman opened fire.

Robert Olds spoke on the behalf of the family during a news conference on Wednesday in Lafayette, sharing memories from his niece’s life and the impact she made in the lives of those around her.

“She was one of a kind,” Robert said. “She was that person. She’d come to the house and we’d joke around and we’d laugh. She would start laughing so hard she would snort.”

“I will really miss her. I will really miss that personality of hers and just her being around.”

A media liaison for Rikki Olds’ family wrote she was born in Lafayette and graduated from Centaurus High School in 2013. She went on to attend classes at Front Range Community College in pursuit of a career in nursing, but eventually changed career paths and was hired by King Soopers in early 2016 where she would move up the ranks of the grocery store chain over the course of her five years with the company.

Rikki devoted herself to her work and had aspirations to become a store manager someday. Outside of work, she enjoyed outdoor activities such as hiking, camping, and golf.

Carlee Lough said Rikki Olds, her friend and coworker, would dance to the music at work and flail her arms around just to make the people around her smile or laugh. Lough said they referred to this as her “gorilla dance.”

“Rikki would do anything to make anybody happy or smile,” Lough said. “She just was her and if you needed a pick-me-up, you knew where to go.”

“There’s a hole,” Robert Olds said. “There’s a hole in our family that won’t be filled. We try to fill it with memories. It’s tough.”

“She had dreams, she had ambitions,” he said. “She was moving up the ladder in King Soopers. And now she can’t. She can’t do those things.”

Robert Olds said his family has received overwhelming support from the community and people even gathered outside their home Tuesday night for a candlelight vigil.

“It’s just overwhelming and it just goes to show how many lives that Rikki touched,” he said.