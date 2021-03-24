‘Let’s heal together’: Hundreds gather in front of Boulder County Courthouse for vigil in response to Monday shooting

As the sun set Wednesday and the temperatures dropped into the 30s, hundreds huddled in front of the Boulder County Courthouse to remember the lives of the 10 people killed Monday during a mass shooting at a King Soopers.

Boulder resident Elise Nardi organized the vigil with the hopes of bringing people together in the face of the tragedy. Nardi said she worked at the King Soopers, 3600 Table Mesa Drive, around 2016 while she was a student at the University of Colorado Boulder.

“I love this community,” Nardi said. “We wanted to create something by the community for the community — a place where people can share their experiences and feelings and decompress, connect with each other.”

Those who filled the space in front of the Boulder County Courthouse felt a connection with the King Soopers that they recognized as a hub for their community.

Ruthie Pfeiffer said the store was her “King Soopers of choice.” She often spent time inside, sipping a Starbucks while she waited on a pick up order. She said her son, a Fairview High School graduate, often went there with his friends. Pfeiffer said she wanted to be there for the 10 people who died Monday.

“I wanted to honor them, if they’re anywhere where they can see what’s going on, I wanted them to know they’re not going to be forgotten,” Pfeiffer said. “I just don’t want people to feel alone in this.”

Seeing people fill the space in front of the courthouse Wednesday night “garnered a sense of community,” she said.

“It’s a net to land in when something like this happens,” Pfeiffer said. “I couldn’t imagine doing anything else tonight.”

Not far from where Pfeiffer stood, Sarah and Greg Lems lit candles as dusk fell around them. The couple said they also frequented the King Soopers. Sarah Lems’ eyes filled with tears as she described how shortly before the shooting, at about 11 a.m. Monday, she had run inside the store to pick up a prescription for her insulin.

“It’s horrendous. Who does this? Thoughts and prayers are lovely, but we need to do more,” Sarah Lems said. “How many of these have to happen? We’re the only country this happens in so consistently.”

She said she wants to see better gun control laws put in place.

Sarah Lems said she felt “moved” to see so many people standing alongside them Wednesday. She described the similar outpouring she’s seen at the fence surrounding the King Soopers, where flowers, candles, stuffed animals and notes have transformed the chain link into a colorful memorial for those who died Monday.

“Every day, I physically feel drawn to be (at the King Soopers), like I have to bear witness to what’s happening,” she said.

Those who spoke during the vigil, too, described the importance of coming together in wake of the shooting that left 10 dead.

Michele Weiner-Davis, a Boulder author and therapist, said sleep has evaded her since Monday, as thoughts of the tragedy consume her mind.

“I grieve over the loss of the feeling of safety in our community,” Weiner-Davis said. “The sadness in town on the hiking trails, the streets and our neighborhoods has been palpable.”

As they mourn, Weiner-Davis encouraged people to find ways they can help and come together safely.

“Although you feel you might be scarred for life there are no limits to the human spirit and people’s ability to rise above adversity,” she said. “Huddling together has been hard due to COVID. That’s why it’s important for us to be here together, masks and all. Doing something meaningful mitigates the sense of helplessness so many of us are feeling right now.”

Chris Meschuk, Boulder’s interim city manager, thanked Boulder police and first responders who rushed to the store Monday. Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, who was first to arrive, was among the 10 people killed. On Wednesday, hundreds lined Foothills Parkway as the officer’s body was taken from the coroner’s office to a funeral home in Aurora.

“Our community comes together in the face of tragedy from memorials and vigils just like this one are popping up all over our community — the flowers, the artwork, the messages of support all around the Boulder community are what’s going to bring us together as we begin the grieving and healing process,” Meschuk said. “It’s as we come together that we’re going to be stronger. So on behalf of the city of Boulder and the Boulder City Council, let’s heal together.”