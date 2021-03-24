Moms Demand Action hosting vigil at Fairview High School Thursday

GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse walks past the makeshift memorial built on the fence blocking access to the King Soopers grocery store where an active shooter killed 10 people the day before, as seen on Tuesday in Boulder. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse walks past the makeshift memorial built on the fence blocking access to the King Soopers grocery store where an active shooter killed 10 people the day before, as seen on Tuesday in Boulder. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
A drive-in vigil in honor of the 10 people killed in the Boulder King Soopers shooting will be held Thursday at Fairview High School.

The vigil, hosted by the Colorado chapter of Moms Demand Action, will include remarks from U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, Boulder City Council member Rachel Friend, gun safety advocates, community faith leaders and gun violence survivors. There also will be a musical performance by cellist Charles Lee and a poetry reading.

Thursday’s event begins at 6:30 p.m. at 1515 Greenbriar Blvd. in Boulder. Those who attend must wear a mask and practice social distancing.

