Surna losses mount as revenues shrink

Surna Inc. (OTCQB: SRNA), a Boulder-based manufacturer of growhouse equipment for the cannabis industry, saw revenues shrink and net losses grow during the 2020 fiscal year.

The net loss on the year was more than $1.75 million on sales of just more than $8.5 million. That’s compared with a $1.33 million loss on more than $15 million in sales in 2019.

“In response to the COVID-19 pandemic and its changing conditions, the company reduced its operational expenses to conserve its cash resources,” the company said in its earnings report. “Many expenses, including travel, marketing, headcount, work hours, and compensation were reduced, deferred, or eliminated while still allowing us to meet our customer obligations and develop new business. As the fiscal year progressed and our sales rebounded, and we were able to obtain additional funds through a forgivable bank loan, we restored our workforce and compensation.”

Despite its struggles, Surna booked its most quarterly contracts in company history during Q4.

“Despite this good news, the general economic conditions, government mandates about permitted work and working environments, and working capital constraints, may have an adverse impact on our ability to effectively market our services, generate new customer orders, and fulfill our contracts,” the company said. “If our customers or prospects are unable to continue operations or obtain project financing and we are unable to increase revenues or otherwise generate cash flows from operations, we will not be able to successfully execute on our strategies and initiatives to grow our business. If these actions do not meet our expectations, or additional near-term capital is not available, we may not be able to continue our operations.”

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC