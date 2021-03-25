Advocacy group leads vigil for Boulder King Soopers victims

Colorado Moms Demand Action gathered for a vigil Thursday night at Fairview High School along with state representatives to honor the victims and survivors of the mass shooting at King Soopers on Table Mesa Road that took the lives of 10 Boulder residents, including a Boulder police officer.

“This tragedy is heartbreaking. We are a group of volunteers who are active in participating in a common sense gun reform education conversation in the community,” said Boulder resident Nicole LiaBraaten, the Boulder Lead for Moms Demand Action and Virginia Tech alumni who experienced the April 16, 2017, shooting, where a gunman killed 32 people and wounded 17 others.

The event began with Fairview alumni singing “Amazing Grace” in front of more than 1,000 attendees with more gathering in the parking lot — the same parking lot next to the football field where many alumni prayed for the end of gun violence and to prevent a similar tragedy from occurring in Boulder after a mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida on Feb. 14, 2018.

“Tonight, the action that we are taking — the action that everyone here is taking — is to come together to support one another, and honor the lives of the 10 victims who were taken through this senseless act of violence. We have gathered tonight as we have many times before, to mourn together, to share our pain and to be connected with our community in a way that is true to who we are, as parents, grandparents, siblings, friends and neighbors. And let me be clear. We do not want to be here,” LiaBraaten passionately spoke into a microphone in front of a crowd of about 2,500.

Rabbi Fred Greene, of Boulder Congregation Har Hashem, then taught attendees a Hebrew prayer and spiritual healing that translated to, “You cannot hide yourself.” Greene qualified it by saying, “You cannot hide from your grief.” He encouraged attendees to be authentic and share their grief with one another.

“You cannot hide — you cannot hide yourself, you cannot disappear. You cannot hide from the shock or from the grief and from the hurts — you cannot hide from your neighbors, your family or your community. I’m begging you, don’t hide. Be real. Stretch. Stretch to create that safe space where we can be just a little vulnerable with one another. Be our authentic and true selves so that we can share some grief and share our anger and share our frustrations,” Greene said.

As Greene finished the Hebrew prayer, numerous Columbine High School shooting survivors from Littleton showed up in support with signs and tears streaming down their faces. Two student gunmen killed 12 students, one teacher and wounded more than 20 others during a mass shooting on April 20, 1999.

Fairview alumni Ayesha Row and Caden Magee both spoke about their experiences of watching the shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School unfold and the days and weeks after that terrified them.

“I will start with my cues of the football field over there (as she pointed behind attendees to the Fairview High School football field), mourning the loss of life from the Parkland shooting. Three years later, we are gathered here to mourn the loss of 10 beloved lives, Friends, family and cherished members of our community. What can you really say to a community who is going through this, to the families of the victims. There are no words to describe this kind of pain. I stand before you, bearing witness to our community. We will never forget the people who we lost in the tragic events of this week,” Row said as she wiped tears from her eyes.

“There are 10 empty spaces in our hearts — 10 lives lost. We are grieving as families, friends, neighbors, fellow Boulderites. We are all connected in this way now. But this also connects us to those who we lost on Monday, the pain we feel binds us together and ensures we will not forget a single one of them,” Tracy Smith, of the Boulder Islamic Center, said.

Smith also encouraged the Boulder community to seek clarity, unity and to reach out to the Boulder Islamic Center with any questions, concerns or fears residents may have over concerns of the shooter’s name. “He shares our identity only in name, not in religious practice — he is not what Islam is,” Smith said softly.

U.S. Rep. Joe Neguse, a Boulder County resident who represents Boulder and Lafayette said, “I was not lucky enough to know individuals that we have lost, personally, but I’ve been lucky enough like so many of us to learn about them, to read about them. (To) read the kind and endearing and powerful memories of the children and the friends and the co-workers and neighbors who shared time and precious memories with each of them and to speak to some of their loved ones about the special and tremendous impact that each of them had on our community.”

U.S. Navy veteran, Boulderite mother and University of Colorado Boulder professor Khadijah Queen read aloud a poem she prepared for the vigil. Parts of it said, “We keep fighting, we shake our failures into resolve every disaster tattooed into our bloodstream, like faults in the earth. Let us erupt, let us mark the moment our voices and our works, turned to roots down to build shelter.” Many in attendance were moved to tears and hundreds embraced neighbors they didn’t know.

Boulder High School teacher, a SoBo resident, mother of three and Boulder Moms Demand Action volunteer Christina Gardner said, “It is with heartache that I am here before you. But it is also, with the hope that we will do as so many have mentioned tonight, that we will come together, we will find a way to make sense of this senseless tragedy that we will push forward measures that will keep all of us safe. It will keep all of our communities, united, it will keep all of us alive tomorrow, next week, next month, and in the years to come, that no other community has to experience what we have experienced here this week.”

Pastor Randy Spaulding, of the Boulder Mennonite Church, ended the vigil in prayer, “Tonight we have stood together to express our unity and our commitment. We stand as one people against the violence that has touched this community, in every corner of every part of our country, maybe never forget those who have died nor become complacent to such violent acts. Spirit of love console those who mourn. Grant peace to those who are no longer with us.”

Moms Demand Action Boulder volunteer and librarian Katie Farnan said, “It’s just all trauma. Everybody is traumatized by this. We are here to bear witness because this was everyone’s pain.”

The entire evening was livestreamed on the national Facebook page for March for our Lives.