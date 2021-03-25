GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Lyons to host candlelight vigil honoring…

News

Lyons to host candlelight vigil honoring victims of Monday’s mass shooting

Boulder residents Lindy Hinman, left, and Jess Markt embrace in front of the King Soopers grocery store where an active shooter killed 10 people the day before, as seen on Tuesday in Boulder. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
Boulder residents Lindy Hinman, left, and Jess Markt embrace in front of the King Soopers grocery store where an active shooter killed 10 people the day before, as seen on Tuesday in Boulder. (Timothy Hurst/Staff Photographer)
By |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Lyons community members are coming together Sunday to host a candlelight vigil for the 10 people who died Monday in a mass shooting at the Table Mesa King Soopers in Boulder.

The vigil will take place at 7 p.m. at Sandstone Park on the Vasquez Stage, 350 Broadway in Lyons. The vigil will honor the “victims, families and support personnel” involved in the tragedy, according to a Facebook post on the Lyons Emergency Assistance Fund’s page.

Those participating in the vigil include Lyons Emergency Assistance Fund mental health therapist Cherie Maureaux and Reverend Emily Hagan, pastor of Lyons Community Church. People who attend will also hear live music.

People participating in the vigil are asked to follow coronavirus public health orders to social distance and to wear a mask.

The Lyons Emergency Assistance Fund is a nonprofit that seeks to provide a human services safety net for people living in the Lyons area.

Kelsey Hammon

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Center Of The Beer Universe

    You may think of Twin Peaks Liquor as your favorite neighborhood store (they are!). But many just know them as...
  2. A Lasting Tribute To A Veteran

    Landmark Monuments helps families who want to pay a lasting tribute to a veteran. They will assist your family in...
  3. 24-Hour Assisted Living

    AltaVita Assisted Living is the premier assisted living community in Longmont. They provide 24-hour assisted living care in an exceptional...
  4. Switching To Solar Energy

    How much difference will switching to solar energy make on your utility bill? It’s time to find out! Southard Solar...
  5. Planning An Affordable Funeral

    Affordable funeral services can be personal and meaningful. The staff at Greenwood & Myers Mortuary can help when you are...