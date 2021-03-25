Memorial service for Boulder police Officer Eric Talley on Tuesday in Lafayette

A memorial service for Boulder police Officer Eric Talley, who was killed in the line of duty along with nine civilians during a mass shooting in Boulder on Monday, will be held Tuesday at Flatirons Church in Lafayette.

The service will begin at 11 a.m. Tuesday at 355 W South Boulder Road.

The service will be open to the general public, but attendance at the event will be limited due to COVID-19 restrictions, so those who can are encouraged to watch a livestream of the service on local news stations.

The venue will open at 9:30 a.m. and all guests must be seated by 10:45 a.m. There will be a brief procession for participating family, friends and first responders immediately preceding the ceremony.

Those in attendence will be asked to wear masks and refrain from bringing bags inside the venue. The only bags that will be permitted must be clear or see through. Oversized bags will not be allowed inside the venue.

Mobile phones or any other small recording devices will not be permitted to be used inside the venue.

Talley, 51, was killed when he was the first person to respond to a shooting at King Soopers Monday at 3600 Table Mesa.

Talley was hired by Boulder police in 2010, and is survived by a wife and seven children.

In addition to Talley, Denny Stong, 20; Neven Stanisic, 23; Rikki Olds, 25; Tralona Bartkowiak, 49;Teri Leiker, 51;Suzanne Fountain, 59; Kevin Mahoney, 61;Lynn Murray, 62; and Jody Waters, 65, were killed in the shooting.

The suspect in the case was arrested and is charged with 10 counts of first-degree murder.