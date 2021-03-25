‘No quick fix’: Coping with the trauma of Monday’s shooting will take time, experts say

There is no wrong way to feel while grieving and coping with the trauma experienced Monday, according to local mental health professionals.

Some might feel anxious or fearful; others might feel physically ill or numb and emotionless. All are valid responses when dealing with a shock trauma, which is what the larger Boulder community experienced earlier this week when a gunman entered the south Boulder King Soopers and killed 10 people.

“It was a rattling and intense and overwhelming experience,” Janine D’Anniballe said Thursday in a virtual conversation hosted by Mental Health Partners.

When a community goes through something like that, it can easily overwhelm a person’s ability to cope or to think or to behave in certain ways, D’Anniballe said.

“Shock traumas make it hard or more challenging for us to bring our body back into balance,” she said.

The discussion Thursday was meant to highlight the ways in which people might be impacted by the King Soopers shooting and how everyone can cope with that trauma. It was led by D’Anniballe, a licensed psychologist and nationally recognized expert in traumatic stress. She is the director of trauma services and Moving to End Sexual Assault (MESA) at Mental Health Partners.

No matter how a person feels, it’s going to take time to process. It’s not something that a person can sleep off.

“There’s no quick fix for this,” she said.

While working toward healing, D’Anniballe suggested a few things. She said it’s always helpful to take a deep belly breath in overwhelming moments. She also recommended limiting media intake, moving the body, staying hydrated, communing with nature or a higher power and allowing feelings to happen when they come up.

One person questioned when it’s appropriate to show strength instead of being vulnerable.

“It is OK for us to be vulnerable. It is OK for us to feel,” D’Anniballe said, later adding, “Showing that you have feelings … is strength.”

She provided a number of tips for communicating what happened to children after several people asked for suggestions. It’s important for parents, teachers and caregivers to acknowledge their own feelings first, D’Anniballe said. She encouraged adults to then emphasize that they will do everything they can to protect children without making promises that they cannot keep.

Moving forward, Mental Health Partners co-CEO Dixie Casford said the organization will be there to support people as best it can.

“It’s a tragedy that we are all feeling in one way or another,” Casford said. “We’re hurting for our community and we’re here for our community.”

Another conversation

Boulder County’s Mental Health Partners will host a second community conversations highlighting the ways in which people might be impacted by the King Soopers shooting and how everyone can cope with that trauma. The discussions are led by Janine D’Anniballe, the director of trauma services and Moving to End Sexual Assault (MESA) at Mental Health Partners. To register for Friday’s event, which begins at noon, visit bit.ly/3tM525A.