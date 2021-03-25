Viridian Therapeutics closes 2020 with $127.6M in cash

Viridian Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: VRDN) said it has the cash to keep it afloat through late 2023 after consummating a major merger earlier this year.

The Boulder company reported having $127.6 million in cash and equivalents on hand at the end of 2020, enough to keep it operating through the second half of 2023. It reported $1.1 million for the year, and a net loss of $90.7 million.

Viridian is the successor to MiRagen Therapeutics, which merged in January with the legacy Viridian Therapeutics located in the Boston area.

That move brought standalone Viridian CEO Jonathan Violin on as the company’s new CEO and pivoted the combined company away from MiRagen’s cancer-focused pipeline toward treating eye diseases linked to overactive thyroid glands. It ended a tumultuous several months for the former MiRagen, where co-founder and former CEO Bill Marshall stepped down to make way for Lee Rauch and a larger revamp of its clinical focus.

“As we enter 2021, we look forward to reaching important R&D milestones in our (thyroid-eye disease) programs, continuing to build out our team and expanding our pipeline beyond TED,” he said.

The company also said it intends to file applications to start clinical trials on two drug candidates in late 2021.

