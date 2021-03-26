Boulder resident appointed to Venture Capital Authority

Gov. Jared Polis has appointed Nikhil Mankekar of Boulder to an unexpired term on the Colorado Venture Capital Authority.

Mankekar will replace Natasha Main of Colorado Springs, who resigned before the end of her term. The term expires May 5, 2022.

Mankekar, according to an announcement from Gov. Polis’ office, will represent venture capital, institutional investment, fund management and investment banking on the authority. The authority uses allocated funds to make investments in qualified businesses in designated markets.

Makkekar is a graduate of the Leeds School of Business at the University of Colorado and recently won the George Norlin Award from the university.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC