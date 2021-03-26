Charlotte’s Web defends trademark

Charlotte’s Web Holdings Inc. (TSX: CWEB) (OTCQX: CWBHF) this week “secured a successful resolution of its trademark infringement and false advertising claims against AAXLL Supply Co. LLC, owner of the Balance CBD brand,” according to a company news release.

CW filed a trademark complaint last year claiming AAXL “misrepresented that certain AAXLL products shared a terpene profile with hemp cultivars developed by Charlotte’s Web,” the release said.

AAXLL has been permanently enjoined from using the Charlotte’s Web trademark, a U.S. District Court judge ruled.

“The Charlotte’s Web trademark is a cornerstone of our intellectual property portfolio,” CW CEO Deanie Elsner said in the release. “Today’s judgment underscores our ongoing commitment to vigorously protect our intellectual property, and we will continue to enforce our rights where necessary.”

