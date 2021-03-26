GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Edgewise Therapeutics reveals $176M IPO plan…

Business

Edgewise Therapeutics reveals $176M IPO plan after confidential filing

By | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

Edgewise Therapeutics Inc. (Nasdaq: EWTX) kicked off its initial public offering Friday morning, marking the latest biotechnology company in the Boulder area to go public in recent months.

In a statement, the company said it will offer 11 million shares at $16 per share, with the goal to pull in $176 million in funding before deducting underwriting fees and other charges. Its underwriters have an option to buy $26.4 million in additional stock at their discretion.

The stock closed at $30 per share on Friday, marking an 87% increase over its starting price.

According to newly available public filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, Edgewise filed its registration statements and S-1 documents confidentially on March 5 and originally planned to raise only a maximum of $100 million.

Companies are allowed to file to go public in secret with the SEC under a 2012 law if it has less than $1 billion in revenue. Doing so can be a benefit for companies that want to go public, but want to avoid revealing internal financial information or taking on the public scrutiny that goes with a traditional IPO.

At the end of 2020, the pre-revenue company had $104.91 million in cash and equivalents on hand, and posted a net loss of $17.12 million for the year.

Edgewise is developing genetic treatments for two forms of muscular dystrophy. Its lead candidate for Becker muscular dystrophy is recruiting healthy volunteers for a Phase I safety trial.

The company brought in $145 million in venture capital alone in two rounds in 2020, making it one of the largest-funded private companies last year.

Edgewise is following lung cancer test developer Biodesix Inc. (Nasdaq: BDSX), which raised $72 million out of its $79 million target last November. Meanwhile, Fort Collins-based Cytocom Inc. is in the middle of acquiring Cleveland BioLabs Inc. (Nasdaq: CBLI) in a reverse merger expected to close later this spring.

© 2021 BizWest Media LLC

Dan Mika | Biz West Media/Prairie Mountain Media

More in Business

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. The Specialty Foods Store

    You already know Your Butcher, Frank for their full-service deli and fine meats. But did you know they are an...
  2. The Patrick Dolan Team

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. That’s why it’s so important to...
  3. The Center Of The Beer Universe

    You may think of Twin Peaks Liquor as your favorite neighborhood store (they are!). But many just know them as...
  4. A Lasting Tribute To A Veteran

    Landmark Monuments helps families who want to pay a lasting tribute to a veteran. They will assist your family in...
  5. 24-Hour Assisted Living

    AltaVita Assisted Living is the premier assisted living community in Longmont. They provide 24-hour assisted living care in an exceptional...