Ex-Air Force official named to Vita Inclinata board

Vita Inclinata Technologies Inc., a Broomfield-based developer of stability systems to help helicopter operators more safely carry cargo loads in adverse conditions, has named former U.S. Air Force assistant secretary for acquisition, technology, and logistics Will Roper to its board of directors.

Roper advised the company as part of the Air Force’s AFWERX accelerator program, according to a Vita Inclinata news release.

“Vita has a high-tech solution to an important life-saving military medevac mission while also representing something equally important: the ability for tech startups to work in both military and commercial markets,” Roper said in the release. “Vita was one of the first companies to hazard the Air Force’s AFVentures process, led by AFWERX and featuring novel procurement approaches like Pitch Days. Its success holds a beacon for other ‘dual-use’ technology companies to follow in future, all while keeping men and women in uniform safer during their most vulnerable moments.”

