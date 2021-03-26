Man, 29, arrested after pursuit in stolen car, attempting to strike pedestrian

A 29-year-old man was arrested Friday after reportedly leading Boulder County authorities on a pursuit in a stolen vehicle and attempting to run over a pedestrian in a crosswalk.

The suspect, identified as José Alfaro-Vega, was charged with vehicular eluding, aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal attempt aggravated motor vehicle theft, criminal attempt vehicle assault, possession of burglary tools, possession of controlled substance, possession of controlled substance with intent to distribute, reckless endangerment, and reckless driving, according to a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office news release.

The Boulder County Communication Center received a call at 7:27 a.m. for a vehicle traveling west on South Boulder Road from McCaslin Boulevard with heavy front-end damage, the release said.

The release said the vehicle, which was reported stolen in the Denver area, appeared to have been involved in a crash at an unknown location. A Boulder County Sheriff’s detective found the vehicle parked at the roadside near Mackintosh Academy in Boulder. When the detective pulled in behind the vehicle, the person driving it took off.

Boulder County Sheriff’s deputies got behind the vehicle and attempted to initiate a traffic stop, the release said. The vehicle continued and failed to yield to the deputies. The vehicle turned onto Foothills Highway and at Colorado Boulevard the driver attempted to intentionally strike a pedestrian who was walking across the road, the release said.

Deputies pursued the vehicle toward the Diagonal Highway. Just before Jay Road a Boulder County Sheriff’s Office sergeant rammed the vehicle, forcing it into a ditch. The release said the driver then fled on foot and was pursued by deputies.

The suspect then attempted to carjack another car that was parked on the side of the highway and occupied by a man and woman. Deputies were able to intervene and take the suspect into custody without further incident, the release said.

No one was injured during the incident, the sheriff’s office said.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office have not been able to identify the pedestrian who was almost hit. Anybody who has any information about the pedestrian is asked to contact the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office Communication Center at 303-441-4444.