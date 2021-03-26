GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

Urban-gro inks deals in Europe

Indoor agricultural engineering firm Urban-gro Inc. (Nasdaq: UGRO) has inked its first pair of contracts in Europe.

The company has one deal in France and one in the Netherlands and “is readying final development with a strategic vendor partner of a complex environmental mechanical system that is specifically designed for the European market,” according to an Urban-Gro news release.

“The European market represents a tremendous growth opportunity for the company. With the rapidly growing demand for (controlled environmental agriculture) solutions, we believe Urban-gro is well-positioned to bring our acquired expertise in engineering, design and custom equipment system integration to this emerging market,” Urban-gro CEO Bradley Nattrass said in the release. “These agent engagements represent the first key steps as we build our team and ultimately open our European office as soon as global conditions permit.”

