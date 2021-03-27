GET BREAKING NEWS IN YOUR BROWSER. CLICK HERE TO TURN ON NOTIFICATIONS.

X

Boulder shooting timeline: A chronology of the…

News

Boulder shooting timeline: A chronology of the mass killing at King Soopers

Gunfire erupted at 2:30 p.m. and the suspect was taken into custody almost an hour later

Law enforcement look over a vehicle with a dog outside of the King Soopers as they respond to an active shooting at King Soopers on 3600 Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on March 22, 2021.
Law enforcement look over a vehicle with a dog outside of the King Soopers as they respond to an active shooting at King Soopers on 3600 Table Mesa Drive in Boulder on March 22, 2021.
By | sbradbury@denverpost.com | The Denver Post
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

On the afternoon of Monday, March 22, 2021, a gunman who police say was armed with a Ruger AR-556 semi-automatic pistol opened fire in the parking lot of the King Soopers on Table Mesa Drive in south Boulder, then entered the grocery store.

Over the course of nearly an hour, the shooter killed 10 shoppers, employees and a Boulder police officer who responded to the call of shots fired at the supermarket.

All times are approximate:

2:30 p.m. — The gunman begins shooting in the front parking lot of the King Soopers

2:33 p.m. — Police officers are dispatched to respond to the shooting

2:35 p.m. — The first officers begin arriving on scene

2:37 p.m. — Three officers enter the grocery store

2:38 p.m. — The gunman fires on the responding officers

2:39 p.m. — An officer reports that Officer Eric Talley is down

2:50 p.m. — Police use an armored vehicle to break the front windows of the store

3 p.m. — Police begin using a sound system to order the suspect to surrender

3:22 p.m. — SWAT teams enter the King Soopers and retrieve Talley’s body.

3:27 p.m. — The SWAT officers make contact with the shooter

3:28 p.m. — The shooter is reported in custody

Source: Court documents, Boulder police radio traffic archived by Broadcastify, video footage provided by Mark Naughton

Shelly Bradbury | Breaking News Reporter

Shelly Bradbury is a breaking news reporter who joined The Denver Post in November 2019. She previously worked as a crime reporter at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette in Pennsylvania and the Chattanooga Times Free Press in Tennessee. She's been a reporter since 2012, focused on criminal justice, breaking news and enterprise. In Pittsburgh, she helped the newspaper earn the 2019 Pulitzer Prize for breaking news after a mass shooting at a local synagogue.   

More in News

Brought to you by Prairie Mountain Publishing
  1. Southeast Denver Senior Communities

    Looking for a home in south Denver? Fred Smith is the Realtor you want to know… he’s lived in the...
  2. The Specialty Foods Store

    You already know Your Butcher, Frank for their full-service deli and fine meats. But did you know they are an...
  3. The Patrick Dolan Team

    Buying or selling a home is the largest financial investment most people ever make. That’s why it’s so important to...
  4. The Center Of The Beer Universe

    You may think of Twin Peaks Liquor as your favorite neighborhood store (they are!). But many just know them as...
  5. A Lasting Tribute To A Veteran

    Landmark Monuments helps families who want to pay a lasting tribute to a veteran. They will assist your family in...