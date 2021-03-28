Boulder County reports 70 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths

Boulder County on Sunday reported 70 new coronavirus cases, but no new deaths.

To date, Boulder County Public Health reported 20,472 cases. The death toll remained at 250 people. As of Friday, there were 18 people in Boulder County’s hospitals due to COVID-19. There have been a total of 676 residents who have been hospitalized because of the virus.

The University of Colorado Boulder reported on its online dashboard that there were 10 positive test results found during testing Friday out of 101 diagnostic tests and 1,231 monitoring tests. There were eight on-campus isolation spaces in use, which is 2% of the university’s isolation reserve. Since Jan. 4, there have been 510 positive test results found and 69,177 monitoring and 8,504 diagnostic tests. Throughout the school year, which started on Aug. 24, there have been 2,235 positive tests.

Statewide, the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment reported that there were 458,554 cases and 25,351 hospitalizations. There have been 6,196 deaths due to COVID-19. The state reported 6,092 deaths among cases. Out of Colorado’s more than 5.7 million population, there have been 2,712,128 people tested.