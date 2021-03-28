Lyons residents host vigil in response to mass shooting in Boulder

About 100 people gathered for a candlelight vigil Sunday at Lyons’ Sandstone Park in response to the Boulder mass shooting that left 10 people dead March 22 at a Boulder King Soopers.

“Standing together is something we can do,” said Lory Barton, the executive director of LEAF, the Lyons Emergency and Assistance Fund. “It really matters. People struggle, and this town responds. Now is the time to remember and honor and grieve and be together.”

Boulder police on March 22 received multiple 911 calls about 2:40 p.m. reporting an armed man who had shot a person in a vehicle and was now inside the store at 3600 Table Mesa Drive, according to an arrest affidavit for the suspect. The man arrested in connection with the crime is facing 10 counts of murder and one count of attempted murder.

LEAF decided to organize Sunday’s in-person vigil for the community after seeing high attendance at a virtual, weekly well being session on Wednesday that was led by LEAF mental health therapist Cherie Maureaux.

“Let us hold fast to love and cherish the light of the sun,” Maureaux said Sunday. “The answer to the hard questions is love. It’s always love. Thank you for your love. Thank you for your open heats.”

The vigil reflected the town’s musical bent by featuring performances by area musicians. Bagpipe players Geoffrey Nicosia and Doug Reichlin and flutist Nikki Guillory opened the vigil with “Amazing Grace.” Arthur Lee Land, Emma Rose and the trio of KC Groves, Sally Truitt and Alicia Thompson all sang.

Participants were invited to sign boards to add to the memorial at the Boulder King Soopers, while the backdrop for the vigil included the photos and names of the 10 people who died.

Maureaux read each name, followed by a call and response: “Today and always” and “we will always remember you.” The original plan was to light and launch a sky balloon for each person. But wind proved challenging, and the decision was made to skip the balloons after the first was blown into a nearby tree.

After the names were read, the crowd lit their candles and had a moment of silence. The vigil ended as the sun set with a prayer and bagpipe music, with Rev. Emily Hagan of Lyons Community Church urging participants to think of those who died whenever they see sunsets.

The Kramer family attended to show support and grieve. Tom Kramer works on Pearl Street in Boulder, while his wife, Michelle Kramer, and two daughters often spend time there.

“This really touched everybody in the community,” Michelle Kramer said.

Lyons resident Jacki Brennan said she attended to show her support to the families of those who died. She’s also praying and lighting a candle nightly in their honor.

“It was just unspeakable what happened,” she said. “It just matters so much that these lives left us. I’m looking for a change. The only way we can do it is by coming together.”