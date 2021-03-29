Colorado opening up COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 16 and older beginning Friday

Colorado will open COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to the general public sooner than expected, with anyone 16 and older able to be inoculated beginning at the end of this week, Gov. Jared Polis announced Monday.

The state will move to Phase 2 — the final stage — of its vaccination distribution plan Friday, Polis said. Previously, the governor had said Phase 2 likely would come in mid-April.

“Every day we’re getting closer to ending the pandemic, but it’s not over yet,” Polis said at a news conference, stressing that the virus is still widespread in Colorado and people should continue to wear masks and practice social distancing.

The governor stressed there are still supply constraints, and people won’t all be able to get vaccinated immediately. Appointments this week are largely booked up by people who are eligible because of their or age or health conditions, so younger people will need to be patient, he said.

“We still anticipate by mid-to-late May, six to eight weeks from now, everybody who wants a vaccine will have had a vaccine,” Polis said.

Colorado National Guard Brigadier General Scott Sherman said the state expects to receive roughly 422,000 doses this week, and at least 372,000 doses in each of the next two weeks. That number could rise as Johnson & Johnson increases the available supply, he said.https://www.facebook.com/denverpost/videos/489481682077670/

The state moved to the current vaccination stage, Phase 1B.4, on March 19, expanding access to anyone 50 or older, and various types of essential workers, including restaurant employees, postal workers, faith leaders, manufacturing employees and frontline journalists.

Additionally, anyone with a single high-risk health condition — rather than the previously required two — currently is eligible.

Polis said the state “urges” health care providers to continue prioritizing people at high risk because of age, but also said that eliminating requirements would make the rollout more efficient, because providers wouldn’t have to screen out ineligible people.

Buses carrying vaccines to areas where people can’t easily get health care will begin rolling in the next week, Polis said. The state is also partnering with community organizations in areas where many people can’t drive to a mass vaccination site, he said.

“It’s really about making it easy for people,” he said.

Five of the six planned mass vaccination sites are open, with Ball Arena in Denver scheduled to start giving shots this week. The state “maxed out” capacity in pharmacies, clinics and hospitals, so the mass sites will use any doses beyond what they and the pop-up sites can use, Polis said.

One of the mass vaccination sites, Dick’s Sporting Goods Park in Commerce City, had significant logistical problems, with some people reporting they waited three hours beyond their appointment times. Sherman said the problem appears to be that some people hired through a contractor didn’t show up for their shifts, and that the state is working with Centura Health to find backup contractors.

The vaccine buses and mass vaccination sites likely will shut down in June, when most people who want the vaccine will be fully protected, Polis said.

As of Monday afternoon, 969,049 people are fully vaccinated with either the one-dose Johnson & Johnson shot or two doses from Pfizer or Moderna. About 70% of those 60 and older have been vaccinated, with higher percentages in older subgroups.