CU Boulder confirms plans for mostly in-person…

Latest Headlines

CU Boulder confirms plans for mostly in-person fall semester

By | klangford@prairiemountainmedia.com |
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

University of Colorado Boulder leaders today confirmed plans to return to a more normal campus experience in the fall, including a majority of classes offered in person, nearly full capacity residence halls and more on-campus activities.

The campus announced those changes as tentative in February and further confirmed them in a letter to students, faculty and staff today.

“A group of faculty experts –– who have helped guide our pandemic response in conjunction with local, state and federal public health agencies –– supports increasing capacities and shifting to largely in-person experiences this fall,” Provost Russell Moore and Chief Operating Officer Patrick O’Rourke wrote.

Classes will begin Aug. 23 and the fall semester will also include a fall break the week of Thanksgiving, from Nov. 22-26.

Katie Langford

