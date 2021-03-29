CU Boulder student accused of sexual assault on campus headed to trial

A University of Colorado Boulder student accused of sexually assaulting a woman at his room on campus in May is set for trial in August.

Braedon Marcus Bellamy, 22, pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault by force or threat and two counts of unlawful sexual contact, according to online court records.

Bellamy is set for a five-day trial starting Aug. 16. He is also set for a motions hearing on June 2 and a pre-trial readiness conference on Aug. 4.

Bellamy remains out of custody on a $50,000 personal recognizance bond.

According to an affidavit, a woman reported to police that Bellamy sexually assaulted her on May 30.

The exact location of the assault was redacted in the affidavit, but the report stated the assault occurred on CU’s Boulder campus and was investigated by CU Boulder police.

The woman said she was platonic friends with Bellamy, and that she was hanging out with him and others in his unit drinking alcohol. The woman told police that she became intoxicated and did not remember parts of the night, but witnesses said the woman was visibly intoxicated and became sick.

The woman said she woke up early the next morning to Bellamy sexually assaulting her on the floor. She said she tried to push him away and told him to stop, and said he eventually stopped having sex with her.

According to the affidavit, the woman went out of the room and told a friend what had happened, then went to the hospital for a sex assault examination. The examination found several injuries consistent with her description of the assault, according to the affidavit.

In an interview with police on June 5, Bellamy said he was also intoxicated and had trouble recalling events. He did say he recalled having sex with the woman, but said it was consensual.