CU Boulder student set for trial in sex assault case

A University of Colorado Boulder student accused of sexual assault is set for trial in June.

Frank Lupel Chiaro, 21, pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault on a helpless victim and two counts of unlawful sexual contact, according to online court records.

Chiaro is now set for a five-day trial starting June 7. He also has a motions hearing set for May 5.

Chiaro remains free on a $10,000 personal recognizance bond.

According to an arrest affidavit, a female student at CU Boulder told Boulder police that Chiaro sexually assaulted her in January 2020 and then groped her during a separate incident several weeks later.

The woman told police she was friends with Chiaro, but had turned down his repeated attempts to have a sexual relationship.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police during an interview in May that she was at a house belonging to Chiaro and another friend in Boulder in January 2020 when she fell asleep on a couch.

The woman said she woke up to Chiaro sexually assaulting her.

According to the affidavit, the woman said something similar happened in February 2020, when she went to a party and became drunk and high. The woman said she ended up staying at Chiaro’s place again, and she once again fell asleep on the couch.

The woman said she woke up this time to Chiaro groping her over her clothes.

The woman said Chiaro was sober both times.

Police were able to obtain a copy of texts from Chiaro to the woman after the February incident in which he wrote that he “should have never taken advantage of you” and “I can’t ask for your trust. Not after what I did twice. I’m so sorry.”

He also wrote that “I had my hand on your groin and your boobs for a lot of the night over the clothes. I remember spooning and dry humping for a bit. But that’s all I swear.”