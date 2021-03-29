Man accused of sexually assaulting, choking woman in Boulder set for trial

A man accused of sexually assaulting and choking a woman at a home in Boulder in 2019 is set for trial in August.

Evan Peter Welch, 24, pleaded not guilty to one count of sexual assault and one count of attempted sexual assault, according to online court records.

Welch is now scheduled for a five-day trial starting Aug. 30. Welch, who is free on a $25,000 personal recognizance bond, is also set for a motions hearing on June 1.

According to an affidavit, a woman told police she met Welch in December 2018 and later connected with him on a dating app.

On Aug. 11, 2019, the woman said she went over to a Boulder house where Welch was house-sitting for their fourth date.

The woman said she and Welch were drinking wine and she became intoxicated. She said her memory of the night was “foggy,” but she was texting a friend about her situation for most of the night and was able to use that to help refresh her memory.

According to the affidavit, the woman told police she ended up in a bedroom with Welch pinning her down and digitally penetrating her while also choking her with his hands.

The woman said she did not lose consciousness, but said she was, “gasping, freaking out. But I couldn’t move, I couldn’t get him to back off of me. I couldn’t even grab his hands or anything.”

The woman said Welch then tried to have sex with her but was unable to, which he laughed off and apologized for.

The woman told police she texted her friend about what was happening, and her friend was able to order her a ride from a ride-hailing app.

After arriving at her home, the woman told her roommates what happened and went to the hospital for a sex assault examination.

In a Sept. 2 phone call between the woman and Welch that detectives monitored, Welch acknowledged the woman was intoxicated but said she was not “unbelievably drunk.”

Welch told the woman in the phone call they got naked but did not have sex, and he denied choking her.

Welch declined to speak to detectives about the case when contacted in October, but did submit his DNA for comparison to the rape kit.

The results of the examination came back in January, with Welch’s DNA found on the woman’s genitals and neck.