Boulder technology company wins product of year…

Business

Boulder technology company wins product of year award

By
PUBLISHED: | UPDATED:

SocialStreamingTV.com, a subsidiary of Boulder-based Techtionary Corp., has won a 2021 Product of the Year Award from TMC, a global, integrated media company.

SocialStreaming TV is technology that permits live and OnDemand video streaming, custom social media and content management. It integrates live streaming and event technology into one delivery solution, said Thomas Cross, CEO. The company has seen increased activity as a result of the pandemic when numerous events could not be held in person.

“Channel partner programs, education delivery solutions, virtual churches, global ecommerce platforms and others use SocialStreamingTV,” Cross said.

“SocialStreamingTV is truly an innovative product and is among the best solutions available within the past 12 months that facilitates business-transforming cloud computing and communications,” Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC, said in a statement.

Bizwest Staff

