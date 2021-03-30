Brewers Association: CANarchy, Odell, Left Hand all rise in sales volume in 2020

The three largest independent brewers in Northern Colorado and the Boulder Valley all crept higher on the Brewers Association’s annual list of most-selling craft breweries in 2020.

CANarchy Holding Co. LLC went from the eighth-best selling brewery group in the country in 2019 to sixth. The private equity-backed brewery collective counts Oskar Blues Brewing Co., Tampa Bay’s Cigar City Brewing, Salt Lake City’s Wasatch Brewing, Michigan’s Perrin Brewing Co., California’s Three Weavers Brewing Co., Squatters Pubs and Beers and Dallas’ Deep Ellum Brewing on its roster.

Odell Brewing Co. rose two spots in the list to place 19th among craft brewers in 2020, while Left Hand Brewing Co. moved up one spot to 47th in the list.

The annual list did not include specific sales figures for the top breweries. The Brewers Association plans to release those figures in May.

New Belgium Brewing Co. remained the 11th-largest brewery by sales in the country when compared to craft and macro-brewers such as Anheuser Busch Inbev SA (NYSE: BUD) between the two years. The Fort Collins-based brewery is no longer considered a craft brewery after it was acquired by a subsidiary of Japanese brewing giant Kirin Holdings Co. Ltd. in December 2019.

Mahou San Miguel, the Spanish macro-brewer that owns majority shares in Founders Brewing Co. in Michigan and Boulder’s Avery Brewing Co., placed 14th in the list, while CANarchy placed 17th. Odell was the 29th-largest brewery in the country by sales volume on a list of the 50 largest breweries in the country both independent and non-independent.

